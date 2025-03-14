Dangote Releases New Job Vacancies for Nigerians To Apply
- Dangote Group has announced new job vacancies for qualified Nigerians to join its workforce across the country
- The job opening is for various departments at Dangote Industries Limited from Ibese Plant or NASCON
- The Dangote Group is a Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate, founded by Aliko Dangote, that operates in Nigeria and across Africa
Dangote Industries Limited has new job opportunities for qualified Nigerians to join its workforce in various departments.
The job openings cut across various departments within the Dangote Group, including Hcm/Admin, and Packing Plant.
Other departments include IT-project, Power plant, Legal, and Supply chain and operations.
Sustainability Specialist
According to the information on the Dangote website, the role of a sustainability specialist involves supervising shift operations of assigned areas of the power plant to ensure the efficient running of operations.
Key duties and responsibilities:
- Oversee the shift operations of the assigned area of the power plant efficiently.
- Monitor and control parameters for all equipment in the assigned area.
- Record all operating parameters and maintain relevant records.
- Properly handle emergencies in the assigned area.
- Independently manage power plant control room operations.
- Independently operate and control the Distributed Control System (DCS).
- Competently manage process and service unit startups and shutdowns without affecting units that remain online.
- Assist the shift manager in handling emergencies.
- Ensure efficient and effective shift operations to prevent equipment stoppage or trips due to human error.
- Independently operate the Balance of Plant (BOP) area.
- Ensure proper housekeeping in the assigned area.
- Prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) detailing system descriptions, logics, interlocks, and operating procedures, and present them for in-house training programs.
- Update and maintain records of each activity and the maintenance history of the assigned area while ensuring key parameters are logged in the control room PC for analysis.
Requirements for the roles
- A bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering with a Power option, or an equivalent qualification in a relevant discipline.
- A minimum of five (5) years of relevant work experience in a gas-based power plant, including at least two (2) years of experience in a control room.
Skills and competencies:
- In-depth understanding of power plant systems and interactions among systems
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Good networking and teaming skills.
- Baseline problem analysis and solving skills
- Creativity and an ability to think out of the box
- Proficiency in the use of office productivity tools.
- Knowledge of SAP production report preparation
- Good knowledge of various applicable ISO standards
- Benefits
- Private Health Insurance
- Paid Time Off
- Training & Development
Other job roles and requirements can be found here.
Nigerian bank announces job vacancies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Keystone Bank Limited has announced job vacancies across multiple departments, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply as it seeks to strengthen its workforce.
The bank, which was recently taken over by the federal government is offering opportunities in 12 department areas such as financial control, corporate banking, private banking, information technology, and retail banking.
