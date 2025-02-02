Access Holdings Plc's subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, has named Uche Orji as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the appointment took effect on January 7th 2025

Orji is a renowned finance expert, information technology entrepreneur, and investment banking specialist

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Uche Orji has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Access Holdings Plc's subsidiary, Access Bank Plc.

The appointment was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria with effect from January 7th. Photo Credit: Access Bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved the appointment, effective from January 7th, according to a statement released by the bank on Saturday evening.

According to the statement, the selection demonstrated the bank's dedication to improving governance procedures and guaranteeing a board that is both diverse and experienced.

With thirty years of professional and board experience, Orji is a well-known investment banking specialist, information technology entrepreneur, and finance specialist.

In addition to being the founder and director of Vitesse Africa Limited, an investment advisory firm that focuses on the African energy, technology, and infrastructure sectors, he is also a co-founder and partner of Titangate Capital Management, an equity firm that makes investments in deep-tech, enterprise software, semiconductors, hardware, and artificial intelligence companies.

He is an investor and member of the Executive Board of Ultrasafe AI, an IT and AI development company that maintains strategic partnerships with top IT firms.

In addition, he chairs the Risk Committee and is a member of the Private Infrastructure Development Group's London board.

Prior to this, Orji was the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority's first Managing Director and CEO.

He formerly served as the Head of European Technology/Semiconductor Equity Research and Managing Director at JP Morgan Securities in London, as well as a Senior Analyst and Managing Director at UBS Securities Limited in New York.

Additionally, he worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in London as an Executive Director and Portfolio Manager.

He was an Audit Trainee at Arthur Andersen and Co. and an Acting Financial Controller at Diamond Bank Limited earlier in his career.

Orji graduated from the University of Port-Harcourt with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering and Harvard Business School with a Master of Business Administration.

Access Bank smashes CBN’s new minimum requirement

Legit.ng reported that Access Bank Plc, the largest lender in Nigeria by assets, raised N351 billion ($228 million) in a rights sale to raise its capital over a new regulatory level as it commences its expansion strategy.

It stated in an emailed statement on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the lender's share capital, at 600 billion naira, is now 20% more than the minimum needed for foreign banks doing business in the West African nation.

According to the statement, the Securities Exchange Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria have both granted their regulatory licenses for the new capital inflow.

