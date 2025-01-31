Regional operators Afrijet and Air Sierra Leone have selected the NAHCO Aviance to oversee their ground operations in Nigeria

According to the agreements, NAHCO would oversee Afrijet's flights into Port Harcourt and Lagos and Air Sierra Leone's operations to Lagos

NAHCO Plc's Group Executive Director of Commercial & Business Development, Prince Saheed Lasisi, said he was happy to get the new contracts

Regional operators Afrijet and Air Sierra Leone have chosen the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC (NAHCO Aviance) for the management of their ground operations in Nigeria.

NAHCO would manage Air Sierra Leone's flights to Lagos and Afrijet's flights into Port Harcourt and Lagos as per the agreements. Afrijet and Air Sierra Leone have a three-year (2024–2027) and five-year (2024–2029) contract, respectively.

Prince Saheed Lasisi, Group Executive Director of Commercial & Business Development at NAHCO Plc, expressed his pleasure at securing the new contracts.

Lasisi said,

“NAHCO delivers at all times. Our decades of experience have endeared us to international and regional airlines, and they continue to choose NAHCO for their operations.

“Our team of professional and experienced staff has consistently set the benchmark for ground handling operations in Nigeria. We assure Afrijet and Air Sierra Leone that they have made the best choice any airline could have made. We welcome them to a smooth and exceptional experience.”

Olumuyiwa Olumekun, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCO Plc, commented on the new contracts and underlined the company's dedication to quality and reliability.

He said,

“We cannot afford to give our valued clients any reason to complain. We are in this for the long term and remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Sierra Leon’s national carrier, Air Sierra Leone, has commenced flight operations from Freetown to Lagos as part of its plans to grow its Africa operations.

The airline also announced a technical collaboration with Nigeria’s Xejet to provide it with aircraft for its operations.

Air Sierra Leone marked its inaugural flight to Lagos on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, with about 36 passengers aboard its 50-seat capacity aircraft.

Edgard Lacle, Air Sierra Leon’s general manager, said the airline will operate three weekly flights to Lagos. According to him, the airline will use the E145, which has a 50-seat capacity, saying it is interested in pushing its products to its passengers.

FAAN suspends all access gate fees

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended all access gate fees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

FAAN disclosed this in a statement signed by Obiageli Orah, saying that the move was to ease the traffic burden on airport roads by users.

According to the statement, the suspension began on Friday, January 24, 2025, to Friday, February 7, 2025.

