The hike in fuel prices at filling stations across the country is being passed on to Nigerians by transport companies

New data shows the National Bureau of Statistics the cost of bus journey intercity increased while within the city decreased

The highest transportation fare by bus was recorded in Anambra, followed by Gombe, while the lowest fare was recorded in Kwara

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average fare paid by commuters for inter-city journeys stood at N7,201.82 in November 2024.

This represents an increase of 0.20% on a month-on-month basis compared to N7,187.62 in October 2024.

While on a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 16.04% from N6,206.53 in November 2023.

NBS disclosed this in its latest transport fare watch (November 2024), released on its website.

Bus Journey within the city

In another category, the report also revealed that bus journeys with the city per drop decreased to 0.41% from N908.15 in October 2024 to N904.47 in November 2024.

While on a year-on-year basis, it declined by 13.67% from N1,047.64 in November 2023.

The report also revealed what Nigerians paid by states:

"For intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare), the highest fare was recorded in Anambra State at N9,600.27, followed by Gombe State with N8,400.14.

"The lowest fare for intercity travel was recorded in Kwara State at N5,600.00, followed by Ebonyi State with N5,680.00.

"For bus journeys within the city (per drop on a constant route) in November 2024, Taraba State recorded the highest fare at N1,165.00, followed by Enugu State and Zamfara State, both at N1,150.00.

"Conversely, the lowest intracity fares were recorded in Adamawa State at N450.00, followed by Abia State with N455.11.

Zonal analysis of transport fares: November 2024

For bus journeys within the city, the South-West recorded the highest average fare at N948.57, followed by the South-South with N927.00.

The North-East recorded the lowest fare, averaging N870.13.

In terms of intercity bus travel, the South-South zone had the highest fare at N7,724.69, followed by the South-East with N7,372.33. The North-Central zone recorded the lowest average fare for intercity travel at N6,908.27.

Here is the 10 states with most expensive fares for inter-city journey

Anambra: N9,600.27

Gombe: N8,400.14

Akwa Ibom: N8,228

Delta: N8,300.00

Cross River: N8,150

Abuja: N8,130.25

Bayelsa: N8,140.14

Kano: N7,600

Oyo: N7,690

Rivers: N7,180

New fuel prices

Legit.ng reports that filling stations have adjusted fuel prices due to the rise in global crude oil prices.

Petrol prices now range from N970 to N1,200 per litre.

As a result of this increase, transportation fares are expected to become even more expensive in the next transport watch report.

