A Nigerian billionaire’s firm is set to roll out the first AI-powered Radio station in Nigeria

The new radio station will commence operations in January 2025, combining entertainment and e-commerce

KongaFM will be a pioneer said station in Africa, combining artificial intelligence with entertainment

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria is set for a historic launch of its first AI-powered radio station, marking a breakthrough initiative by Konga, an e-commerce company.

Nigerian e-commerce firm set to launch AI-powered radio station Credit: Imagen

Source: Original

The station is reportedly scheduled to begin operations in January 2025 and will be known as KongaFM.

KongaFM to combine AI and entertainment

The station is said to be the first in Africa to combine artificial intelligence with entertainment and commerce.

According to reports, a source disclosed that KongaFM will be a pioneer platform to empower brands, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers to connect with unreached markets and change the e-commerce landscape.

Leadership reports that the station will deliver non-stop music and a unique mix of entertainment and commercial opportunities.

The platform's latest media push is part of its wider plans to disrupt conventional marketing communications and amplify consumer engagement across sectors such as FMCG and electronic and digital solutions.

Company promises statement in January

The move is reportedly set to ignite the FX market, influencing the pricing and availability of critical goods and commodities.

It aligns with Konga’s history of innovation in the e-commerce sector.

The company has not commented on the new move, although Konga Group CEO Nnamdi Ekeh promised an official statement in January.

Konga was acquired by the Chairman of Zinox Technologies, Leo Stan Ekeh, merging with Yudala, a then-burgeoning e-commerce firm.

Nigerian billionaire launches cable television

Legit.ng earlier reported that KongTV, Africa's first 24-hour buyers and sellers television platform, launched in 2023.

The television station launched on November 6, 2023, which coincided with the company's biggest sale of the year.

The television station is designed to offer competitive pricing from sources including manufacturers, distributors, merchants, and resellers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng