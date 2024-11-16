Dr. Awele Elumelu, Chairperson of Heirs Insurance Brokers (a subsidiary of Heirs Insurance Group) and Avon HMO, has joined the growing call from female business leaders advocating for gender equality and increased female representation in leadership roles within Nigeria's insurance sector.

Speaking at the recently concluded International Conference for Women in Insurance, hosted by the African Insurance Women Association (AIWA) in Lagos, she delivered a keynote address titled “The Future of Insurance: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities.”

Billionaire Tony Elumelu's Wife Makes Case for Women, Demand Gender Equality

Dr. Elumelu highlighted that promoting women in leadership is not only a moral necessity but also a key strategic advantage.

Addressing the need to increase female participation in the industry, she emphasized that women contribute unique perspectives and empathy, which are vital for creating inclusive, human-focused solutions.

She pointed out the African insurance sector's low pen*tration rate, currently under three percent, as a major area for growth.

Additionally, she underscored the role of digital innovations and microinsurance in improving accessibility and fostering greater inclusion.

She said:

“With our young, tech-savvy population, we have a unique chance to build products that truly resonate with Africans, especially through mobile technology, which can help reach underserved communities and foster financial literacy among younger generations.”

She advocated for robust public-private partnerships to drive regulatory advancements and build customer confidence.

By fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders, regulators, and local communities, a foundation can be established for a resilient and inclusive insurance industry capable of supporting economic growth across Africa.

