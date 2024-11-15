A regional initiative to reduce the cost of air travel throughout West Africa has been accepted by the transport ministers of ECOWAS member states

When the proposal takes effect on January 1, 2026, it is expected to reduce aviation fees by 25% and remove air transportation taxes

The ministers also approved a regional law that would create common aviation standards and security measures

ECOWAS member state transport ministers have approved a regional plan to lower the cost of air travel throughout West Africa.

The strategy is anticipated to eliminate air transportation taxes and lower aviation fees by 25% when it goes into effect on January 1, 2026, ThisDay reported.

Experts predicted that the historic action would have a major impact on the region's aviation sector and improve the ease of movement of people and commodities among ECOWAS governments by reducing travel expenses, promoting economic growth, and fortifying regional integration.

The ECOWAS Communications Directorate reports that transport ministers met in Lomé to discuss the high cost of air travel in West Africa, where fees, taxes, and levies presently account for about half of ticket pricing.

According to a statement released following the meeting, the ministers talked about "concrete strategies and common policies to lower air travel costs" and laid out plans to harmonize aviation taxes, fees, and charges through a regional Supplementary Act that would be in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

A regional regulation establishing uniform standards and security measures for aviation was also adopted by the ministers.

All ECOWAS nations are expected to implement the reforms by January 1, 2026, and member states are responsible for establishing the national laws and fiscal adjustments required to facilitate the transition.

However, governments are hesitant to modernize airports and travel infrastructure, which is why air travel is not as developed in most of Africa, even with the high taxes.

