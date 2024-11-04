Starlink advised customers against purchasing from unauthorized grey market products

It stated that products already in use outside of their approved areas might be subject to fines

This is to guarantee that each kit will offer users the support, compatibility, and quality they need

Starlink has cautioned consumers against buying products from the unapproved grey market.

Every Starlink kit has a distinct serial number that is exclusive to the activation country. Hence, Grey market kits won't be activated, and kits that are already in use outside of their approved areas might be subject to fines and possibly even service limitations.

The purpose of this advice is to ensure that each kit will provide users with the quality, compatibility, and support they need for optimum performance.

Daily Independent reported that Customers have reportedly purchased Starlink kits that were not meant for their particular nations, according to a trustworthy source in Zimbabwe.

To guarantee authenticity and functionality, customers are strongly advised to buy only from authorized distributors and shops. The purpose of this step is to protect Starlink's operational integrity and protect customers from fraudulent products and service interruptions.

As part of its goal, Starlink is still dedicated to increasing internet access globally, particularly in distant and disadvantaged places. Through its cutting-edge satellite network, Starlink is providing dependable, fast internet, closing the digital divide and bringing communities together all across the world.

In order to fulfill this goal, Starlink makes sure that every kit satisfies the needs of its target market through stringent quality control and distribution procedures. Starlink advises customers to exercise caution and only buy kits from authorized Starlink distributors and dealers.

Nigerian govt to reportedly sanction Elon Musk's Company

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reportedly found Starlink guilty of breaching part of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003.

This followed the company's decision to increase its subscription rates without regulatory approval.

Legit.ng had reported that Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, announced a near 100% increase in its subscription fee from N38,000 to N75,000.

