African Tech Publication Benjamindada.com Rebrands as Condia

Benjamindada.com, a leading African tech publication with over 100,000 monthly readers, has rebranded into Condia.

Founded in 2018 by Benjamin Dada, Benjamindada.com emerged as a blog mirroring the burgeoning African tech scene. As the continent witnessed a surge in startups, the digital economy, and internet culture, the platform followed suit, blossoming into a global publication with readers across the globe.

Condia represents a renewed vision: connecting ambitious individuals and organisations with the most relevant information and ideas driving African tech. Photo credit - Condia

"Thousands of ambitious innovators, professionals, and investors rely on our content to make critical decisions," says Dada. “This rebrand marks the next chapter in that mission. As Condia, we'll continue to provide insightful stories, comprehensive reports, and valuable resources, while going a step further by fostering connections and facilitating collaboration opportunities within the African tech landscape."

The strategic shift goes beyond just a new name. Condia represents a renewed vision: connecting ambitious individuals and organisations with the most relevant information and ideas driving African tech.

Condia goes beyond simply reporting the news. The new brand signifies a comprehensive platform offering users:

In-depth analysis of operators, companies, internet culture, and emerging trends. Actionable Insights: Comprehensive reports to equip readers with a deeper understanding of the African tech landscape.

Comprehensive reports to equip readers with a deeper understanding of the African tech landscape. Fostering Collaboration: Events, tools, and resources to facilitate connections and partnerships within the African tech community.

This multifaceted approach empowers users to navigate the complexities of the African tech landscape with confidence.

“Condia signifies a new mission – to connect ambitious individuals and organisations to the most relevant information and ideas driving Africa's tech revolution,” concludes Dada.

“Join us on this exciting journey as we continue to empower Africa's tech future.”

