Air Peace has asked Nigerians to be very vigilant and now fall victim to a fake 'victory gift' message

The airline clarified that it does not offer such rewards and the messages are designed to defraud Nigerians

Air Peace is a leading Nigerian airline offering flights to domestic, regional and international destinations

Air Peace has warned the public about a new fraudulent scheme involving a fake $8'0 'Victory Gift' linked to the airline.

In an official statement on X(formerly Twitter), Air Peace categorically dissociated itself from the message, emphasising that it is a scam with no affiliation to the airline.

The company clarified that it is not running a 'Victory DGift'ft' campaign or online giveaway.

The statement reads:

"Our attention has been drawn to a particular micro site with the title 'Air Peace Victory Gift', requesting unsuspecting members of the public to share a "WhatsApp link with friends" and stand a chance to claim 800 dollars.

"We hereby dissociate the Air Peace brand from the site as it is purely a scam.

"We are not running any Victory Day Gift campaign or any online giveaway.

"Members of the public should ignore the site as the 800 dollars reward is only a bait to achieve the authors' fraudulent purposes."

Fraudsters targets airlines

This is not the first time Air Peace has been targeted by fraudsters, highlighting the growing issue of cyber scams.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the Air Peace website was cloned after announcing it would begin London flights.

The website's creators used some of its identity collaterals to create the fake site, which they presented as the airline's official booking platform.

