Payment service providers (PSPs) have been instructed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to use their authorized payment terminal service aggregators (PTSAs) for all transactions from point of sale (POS) terminals at merchant and agent locations.

The order was issued by CBN in a circular that was published on Thursday but dated September 11, 2024.

Through terminal certification, PTSAs guarantee the operational and technical standardisation of all deployed point-of-sale devices.

This guarantees the industry's payment terminals and gadgets will always be available and operate consistently.

PSP to channel PoS transactions through NIBSS, others

The apex bank mandated that PSPs normalise their systems and route all point-of-sale (POS) transactions through its licenced payment processing services providers, Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) and Unified Unified Payment Services Limited (UPSL).

Additionally, PSPs were required to notify CBN of their compliance within 30 days of the circular's date.

It stated,

The CBN hereby directed acquirers to route all transactions from PoS terminals at merchant and agent locations, whether on physical or electronic PoS terminals, through any CBN-licensed Payment Terminal Service Aggregator (PTSA), in furtherance of the PTSA licence to Unified Payment Services Limited (UPSL).

It further stated that only Processors licensed by CBN, approved by the Acquirer, and certified by the applicable Payment Scheme may receive PoS transactions from PTSAs.

It added,

“All licensed Processors must be integrated with both PTSAS, thereby allowing Acquirers the flexibility to choose which Processor(s) and PTSA to utilise.

“All Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSPs) must ensure that their PoS devices. Applications are configured to route transactions through any PTSA, as directed by the Acquirer.

“All PTSPs shall submit monthly returns to the CBN, detailing the number of merchants and agents they manage, along with the PTSA services used to route the corresponding transactions.

“Each PTSA is required to submit monthly returns to the CBN, detailing all transactions processed through their platforms.”

The financial regulator further stated that, no later than seven days following the end of each month, all PSPs and PTSAs are required to submit monthly returns to CBN's director, payments system management department.

PSPs and aggregators should be led appropriately, the CBN urged, noting that non-compliance will result in appropriate consequences.

“Consequently, you are hereby directed to commence regularisation with the PTSAs and notify the CBN in writing to confirm compliance within 30 days from the date of this circular.”

