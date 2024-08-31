NCCA is investigating British Airways over repeated flight delays at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

The response comes amid complaints among passengers affected by the delays, which have lasted for three days

The government agency hopes to take appropriate actions to prevent future occurrences and stop unnecessary flight delays

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced investigations into recent British Airways flight delays and late arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The delays, which began on August 27, 2024, have resulted in many inconveniences to passengers for about three consecutive days.

NCCA investigates British Airways Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released by Mike Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, the agency confirmed it has reached out to British Airways and initiated a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of the delays.

Achimugu disclosed that the investigation will include intensified inspections under the NCAA/ICAO Foreign Aircraft Assessment Programme (FASAP) of all aircraft on the Nigerian route for regulatory compliance, Punch reports.

The statement reads:

"The travelling public can be rest assured that the NCAA will take all necessary actions to protect their rights, in alignment with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development's policy to eliminate unnecessary flight delays.

"The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has taken note of the recent late arrivals and subsequent delayed departures of British Airways flights to and from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which began on August 27, 2024, and have caused significant inconvenience to passengers over the past three days."

More actions by the federal government

The recent development comes amid threats by the Federal Government to restrict British Airways from operating in the country's tier-one airports if the United Kingdom does not honour its Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with Nigeria.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, stated that he has written to the United Kingdom to allow Nigerian carriers, particularly Air Peace, to operate flights to Heathrow Airport.

Airline operators give reasons for hike in airfares

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian airline operators have cited inflation and high foreign exchange rates as the primary reasons for increased airfares.

Obiora Okonkwo, the COO of United Nigeria Airlines, expressed concerns about the impact of high inflation on airline operations.

He mentioned that passengers continue to avoid air travel despite many airlines making concessions.

Source: Legit.ng