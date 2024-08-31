“Our Attention Is Drawn”: NCCA Begins Investigation of British Airways Actions at Abuja Airport
- NCCA is investigating British Airways over repeated flight delays at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja
- The response comes amid complaints among passengers affected by the delays, which have lasted for three days
- The government agency hopes to take appropriate actions to prevent future occurrences and stop unnecessary flight delays
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced investigations into recent British Airways flight delays and late arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The delays, which began on August 27, 2024, have resulted in many inconveniences to passengers for about three consecutive days.
In a statement released by Mike Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, the agency confirmed it has reached out to British Airways and initiated a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of the delays.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Achimugu disclosed that the investigation will include intensified inspections under the NCAA/ICAO Foreign Aircraft Assessment Programme (FASAP) of all aircraft on the Nigerian route for regulatory compliance, Punch reports.
The statement reads:
"The travelling public can be rest assured that the NCAA will take all necessary actions to protect their rights, in alignment with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development's policy to eliminate unnecessary flight delays.
"The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has taken note of the recent late arrivals and subsequent delayed departures of British Airways flights to and from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which began on August 27, 2024, and have caused significant inconvenience to passengers over the past three days."
More actions by the federal government
The recent development comes amid threats by the Federal Government to restrict British Airways from operating in the country's tier-one airports if the United Kingdom does not honour its Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with Nigeria.
Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, stated that he has written to the United Kingdom to allow Nigerian carriers, particularly Air Peace, to operate flights to Heathrow Airport.
Airline operators give reasons for hike in airfares
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian airline operators have cited inflation and high foreign exchange rates as the primary reasons for increased airfares.
Obiora Okonkwo, the COO of United Nigeria Airlines, expressed concerns about the impact of high inflation on airline operations.
He mentioned that passengers continue to avoid air travel despite many airlines making concessions.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.