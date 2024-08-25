Azman Air has debunked reports that it has suspended operations indefinitely after grounding its aircraft

The company disclosed in a statement that its aircraft are on scheduled maintenance abroad and would soon resume operations

It stated that the reports of indefinite suspension of operations are inaccurate and false

Following the suspension of its flight operations two weeks ago, a Nigerian airline, Azman Air, has announced that it expects to resume full services soon.

The company disclosed this in a statement signed by Hadi Abdulmunafi, its Accountable Manager and posted on its X handle.

Azman Air provides a timeline for resuming operations

The airline clarified its position on suspending operations following reports that it has ended operations indefinitely.

Legit.ng previously reported that the airline suspended its operations on August 3, 2024, placing its staff on unpaid leave.

The company suspended operations in March 2023, stating that all four aircraft had been sent abroad for maintenance.

It resumed scheduled flights in 2024 with Boeing three 737 aeroplanes, which has since grown to seven and later decreased to four.

Azman Air debunks reports of indefinite suspension

The company’s statement said it is falsehood for reports to imply that it has suspended operations indefinitely.

It said:

“The temporary pause in our services was necessary to ensure the highest safety and reliability standards for our valued passengers. We understand the inconvenience this may have caused and deeply appreciate our customers' continued support and understanding,” he stated.

According to the statement, the airline's team has been working relentlessly to hasten the maintenance process, which is now in its final stages.

It disclosed that it will update its passengers on any developments via its official channels.

Air Peace, Azman Air Lose $3 million

Legit.ng earlier reported that Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has explained that two of its members were victims of fraud by foreign leasing companies amounting to over $3 million.

The AON spokesman, Obiora Okonkwo, disclosed this following a recent media report that leasing firms have blacklisted 13 Nigerian airlines for breach of contracts.

AON disclosed that domestic airlines have remained committed to fulfilling their obligations with lessors and servicing Nigerian air passengers.

