According to data, Indians and Nigerians saw the biggest growth in employment in the UK between 2019 and 2023

Employment for non-EU workers increased by 1.2 million, while employment for UK citizens decreased by just 29,000

The biggest growth in employment were India (+488,000), Nigeria (+279,000), Pakistan (+101,000), and Ghana (+55,000)

His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) statistics show that between 2019 and 2023, Nigerians and Indians experienced the greatest increases in employment in the UK.

A total of 1.481 million more jobs were reported by the UK in 4 years; of which 1.465 million were held by non-EU workers and 257,000 by UK nationals. Photo Credit: SDI Productions

The European Union (EU) citizens' employment rate in the UK decreased by around 10% over the time under review, while the employment rate of non-EU individuals increased by 69%, as per a freedom of information (FOI) request filed by former government minister and member of parliament Neil O'Brien.

According to O'Brien, the data demonstrated the "extraordinary changes" in the labor market that have occurred since January 2021, when Britain implemented a new immigration system in the wake of Brexit.

STEEP DECLINE IN EARNINGS FOR MIGRANTS

Out of the 1.481 million more jobs the UK reported over the requested time, 1.465 million were held by non-EU workers, while 257,000 were held by UK citizens.

“Within that non-EU total, the biggest growth in employments in absolute terms were among nationals of India (+488,000), Nigeria (+279,000), Pakistan (+101,000), and Ghana (+55,000),” O’Brien wrote in the report analysis.

“There were also 175,600 more employments held by people from unspecified other non-EU countries.

“But it is pretty striking that the UK economy has created more additional employments for nationals of both India and Nigeria as single countries than for UK nationals over this period.”

Non-EU workers had a 1.2 million gain in employment in the UK private sector, compared to just 29,000 for UK citizens as presented by The Cable.

In contrast to UK citizens, India and Nigeria had sharp drops in earnings.

The data indicates that young adults in both nations who are of working age earned, before to the epidemic, 15 and 10% more than British citizens of the same age, respectively, and now earn less.

According to data, non-EU migrants are now filling positions that EU workers held prior to Brexit and the COVID-19 outbreak, according to economist Ben Brindle of Oxford University's Migration Observatory think tank, who spoke with the Daily Mail about this.

