Over 60 vendors are counting their blessings as the newly launched all-inclusive digital store builder Ushoppen provided tech support to Vendors In Owerri (VIO) during the recently concluded three-day virtual trade fair.

The virtual trade fair successfully concluded, garnering heartwarming reviews from traders who leveraged Ushoppen's no-code e-commerce builder to create websites to sell their products.

Platform built to empower SMEs

Recently launched, Ushoppen was founded to empower small, medium, and large enterprises with online stores for their businesses. The platform demonstrated its capabilities by recently transitioning about a hundred traders and vendors from a physical trade fair to a virtual one.

Originally scheduled for August 1-3, 2024, the physical trade fair was postponed due to the #EndBadGovernance protests.

However, Ushoppen stepped in, utilizing its expertise to transform the event into a virtual success.

Vendors exposed to intricacies of trade

Oghoghozino Otefia, Founder/ CEO of Aggital Works, Ushoppen's parent company, emphasized Ushoppen's mission to empower MSMEs and overcome e-commerce challenges. He highlighted the platform's innovative 'Answer-and-Build System,' which eliminates coding requirements. Vendors answer questions and upload products, and Ushoppen creates a fully functional website.

The physical trade fair, expected to attract over 10,000 customers and showcase 200 SMEs, held immense potential. Its postponement caused significant disappointment. However, the virtual event, powered by Ushoppen, offered unparalleled exposure and sales opportunities.

Vendors experienced substantial sales, with millions of naira generated during the fair.

According to Nwadiuto Napoleon-Ekeh, the Convener of Vendors in Owerri Community, the fair organizers, the timely support offered by Ushoppen provided a lifeline for the vendors who had earlier thought the fair would no longer hold due to the protest.

"Ushoppen was an indispensable asset to our vendors. Their timely support was a lifeline for the Vendors at the Owerri trade fair. The dedicated and competent customer service team ensured a smooth onboarding process for all vendors,” he said.

Vendors endorse new platform

Ushoppen resolved ad account issues and created a centralized platform for customers to access all vendors. The resulting surge in sales, reaching millions of naira, and positive customer feedback are testaments to the platform's success.

We are delighted with this partnership and eagerly anticipate future collaborations," she stated.

Similarly, another vendor, Ohuchara Mmesoma, described Ushoppen as a game changer for her business.

"Ushoppen was a game-changer for my business, 'Dscentsfactory', during the VIO online trade fair. We managed orders through the website effortlessly, eliminating the usual hours-long wait times for customer DMs. The platform handled an incredible 103 orders for us, providing immense relief!

The website's interface is exceptional—smooth, clear, and crisp. Our product images looked fantastic, and my customers enjoyed their shopping experience.

I commend the Ushoppen team for their outstanding support. They were always available to assist me.

Overall, I give the Ushoppen website a perfect 10/10 rating. I'm delighted with their service," she gushed.

Anah Brenda, the owner of “B-Scentsational”, expressed her profound gratitude to the organizers of the fair.

