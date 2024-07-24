Nigerians will now pay more to watch their favourite programmes on Netflix, the world's popular streaming service

Information on the Netflix website shows a 40% increase in subscription prices for premium users in Nigeria

The new price is the second update in 2024 amid the depreciation of the naira and other economic realities

Netflix, the world's largest paid video streaming service, has announced another price increase in its monthly subscription packages for Nigerian users

The new price increase was stated in a message sent to customers and published on its website.

New Netflix subscription prices

According to messages sent to customers, the premium plan, which offers an ultra-high-definition picture and four screens, will now cost N7,000, up from N5,000.

The standard plan has also increased from N4,000 to N5,500. The mobile plan now costs N2,200, while the basic plan will now cost N3,500.

The review is in response to the naira depreciation in the foreign exchange markets.

Netflix price change second in 2024

The new Netflix price list is the second for Nigerian users in 2024. TechCabal reports that Netflix last reviewed prices for Nigerian users in April 2024.

The standard plan rose from N3,600 ($2.26) to N4,000 during that time. At the same time, the basic plan remained at N2,900.

Also, the premium plan was increased to N5,000 from N4,400, and the mobile plan was increased to N1,600 from N1,200.

According to Omdia, a London-based research firm, Nigeria accounts for only 10.5% of Netflix subscribers in Africa.

However, a spokesperson at Netflix said that the Omdia numbers are incorrect and that the company does not reveal regional numbers.

