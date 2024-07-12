Lasaco Assurance Plc is expanding its digital touchpoints through the development of seamless and user-friendly interfaces

The company is employing new initiatives to enhance customer interaction, ensuring that insurance services are hassle-free

In addition, it also employs top-notch technology combined with customer-focused services

Legit. Pascal Oparada has been reporting on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Lasaco Assurance Plc is transforming substantially, marked by a bold initiative to reshape its business model to better serve its customers and stakeholders. This strategic evolution includes a focus on market deepening and bolstering technological capabilities.

Recognizing the evolving needs of its diverse clientele, Lasaco Assurance Plc is intensifying its efforts by customizing its products and services to meet the specific demands of individual customers.

Lasaco Assurance deploys technology to enhance customer experience Credit: Tang Ming Tung

Source: Getty Images

Lasaco Assurance employs technology for customer service

This approach widens its customer base and fortifies its market presence, enhancing the inclusivity and comprehensiveness of its insurance solutions.

In an era where technological advancement drives organizational success, Lasaco Assurance Plc remains steadfast in its commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies.

Investments in advanced data analytics and innovative digital platforms aimed at streamlining operations, enhancing risk assessment, and ensuring swift service delivery.

The firm seeks to expand customer touchpoints.

The company's overarching objective is to leverage technology to simplify insurance processes, foster transparency, and elevate efficiency for our valued customers.

Furthermore, in its quest to elevate customer experience, Lasaco Assurance Plc is expanding its digital touchpoints by developing seamless and user-friendly interfaces. Concurrently, new initiatives are being launched to enhance customer interaction, ensuring that insurance services are hassle-free and inherently customer-centric.

Lasaco Assurance Plc's proactive approach transcends mere adaptation to change; it embodies leadership in driving transformative shifts within the insurance industry.

Insurers to Pay Dangote for refinery reconstruction after Fire incident

Legit.ng reported that the country's insurance sector has reaffirmed its dedication to the timely and effective resolution of all legitimate claims.

This followed the recent fire at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company, which is situated in Lagos' Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The Dangote Refinery fire incident was among the risks covered by a group of Nigerian insurance companies, according to a credible industry source who verified.

Source: Legit.ng