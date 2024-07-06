The Canadian government declared foreigners will no longer be able to submit applications for a work permit following graduation at the border

It said that this to curb flagpole that typically avoids the wait times associated with online work or study permit applications

However, the new regulation has curtailed this practice, depriving graduates of foreign colleges of the chance to gain valuable work experience in Canada

In an effort to curtail "flagpole," the Canadian government declared that beginning on June 21, 2024, foreign citizens will no longer be able to apply for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) at the border.

Flagpoling is the practice of temporary residents of Canada leaving the nation and then returning right away to obtain same-day immigration services, thereby avoiding the typical wait times associated with online work or study permit applications.

Post-graduate work permit

Financial Express claims that Canada's new border application ban may cause delays in the issuance of work permits, which might hinder students' ability to begin working as soon as they graduate.

After graduating from one of the participating Canadian post-secondary institutions, students can obtain important job experience in Canada through the post-graduate work permit (PGWP), which helps them become permanent residents of Canada.

The new law, however, has limited this norm, therefore taking away the opportunity for graduates of overseas schools to have worthwhile job experience in Canada.

Canada's easily available avenues to employment and residency contributed to a spike in the number of international students studying there in 2023. By creating uncertainty and delays in the post-graduation phase, the new legislation may stifle this progress.

The authorities emphasized the necessity of a smooth transition for overseas students from school to work, noting that delays in this process might result in missed job opportunities and financial strain.

It stated,

“The end of flagpoling means longer wait times for work permits, potentially disrupting plans to begin working right after graduation. This could make Canada less attractive as a study destination, affecting its competitiveness in the global education market.”

Nonetheless, the government advised students to adjust by becoming ready well in advance for the post-graduation stage. Even though getting a work permit may take longer than expected, students should take proactive measures early in their academic careers to guarantee a smooth transition to the employment.

The authorities noted,

“Engaging in career counseling services, attending job fairs, and connecting with potential employers during their studies can provide significant advantages.

“Additionally, maintaining updated documentation and closely monitoring any policy updates from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) can prevent unforeseen complications.”

Canada province needs workers

