NOVA Merchant Bank has finally commenced operation at its Victoria Island office in Lagos

According to the bank, there will be new branches opening soon in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano soon

Additionally, he introduced the revolutionary "Physical" model, which he asserted to be NOVA's trade mark

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The first commercial banking branch of NOVA Bank, formerly known as NOVA Merchant Bank, has opened at 18, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, marking the official start of the bank's operations as a National Commercial Bank.

CBN recently approved the final license for the Bank to start operating as a National Commercial Bank. Photo Credit: Eva-Katalin

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the final license for the Bank to start operating as a National Commercial Bank was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

More branches to open

In addition to the recently constructed facility in VI, the Bank announced that new branches would shortly open in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking at the opening of NOVA Bank's commercial banking operations, Phillips Oduoza, the bank's founder and chairman, emphasised the bank's steadfast dedication to providing outstanding customer service and keeping a focus on its clients.

Daily Trust reported that he also took the chance to reveal the ground-breaking “PHYGITAL” model, which he claimed to be NOVA's trademark.

He said,

"We are pleased to continue our tradition of excellence established as a merchant bank and further extend the banking experience to the retail end of the market. As we expand our services, we remain dedicated to delivering an unparalleled banking experience that seamlessly integrates the physical and digital realms,” he said.

“Our trademarked PHYGITAL experience combines a select number of strategically located physical branches with high-tech, seamless digital banking capabilities, ensuring that our customers receive the best of both worlds. This approach allows us to provide personalised, in-person service where it is most needed, while also offering the convenience and efficiency of cutting-edge digital solutions.”

Bank to continue providing top-notch services

Wale Oyedeji, the managing director and chief executive officer of NOVA Bank, stated that for more than five years, NOVA has contributed to the prosperity of prominent corporations and affluent individuals by providing customised solutions that address their specific business requirements.

He said the bank is still dedicated to providing cutting-edge services and upholding its reputation as a top merchant bank even as it expands to serve a wider range of clients.

Esther Adino, the bank's group head for retail and digital banking, emphasized NOVA Bank's creative financial options.

She said,

“At NOVA Bank, we provide a comprehensive suite of banking services tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals, SMEs, and large corporations. Our card solutions ensure convenience and security for everyday transactions. Our state-of-the-art mobile app empowers customers to manage their accounts, transfer funds, pay bills, and do much more, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.

“Additionally, we offer quick and efficient POS solutions that facilitate seamless transactions for SMEs and large businesses, along with flexible account options designed to cater to the varied financial needs of our customers.”

Commercial Bank in Nigeria increases staff salary

Legit.ng reported that NOVA Merchant Bank Limited has substantially increased its staff salaries, effective November 1, 2023.

The significant increment across all staff categories by the board of directors signifies a strategic move, according to the bank in a Tribune Report.

It stated that the move cemented its commitment to workforce development, especially after the bank was okayed to transition into a commercial bank.

Source: Legit.ng