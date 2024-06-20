Nigerian company Big Bull has introduced N200 rice in sachets into the Nigerian market amid rising inflation

To protect the authenticity of its brand, the company has announced a new holographic seal on 25kg and 50kg packaging

The seal will serve as a visible indicator of authenticity and is tamper-evident, making it difficult for counterfeiters to replicate

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group makers of Big Bull Rice have unveiled a new holographic seal on its 25kg and 50kg packaging.

The seal aims to ensure product authenticity and safeguard consumers from counterfeit products in the market.

The holographic seal tape has been meticulously designed and integrated into the packaging to provide consumers with a reliable means of verifying the authenticity of Big Bull Rice.

The company speaks on the new seal on its rice bags

Speaking on the decision for a seal, Probal Bhattacharya, the Chief Marketing Officer of TGI Group, said the holographic seal serves as a visible indicator of authenticity and is engineered to be tamper-evident.

His words:

"The introduction of the holographic seal on Big Bull Rice is a proactive step to safeguard customers and uphold the brand’s integrity," Bhattacharya stated.

Also, Deepanjan Roy, the Executive Director of TGI Group, noted that the company is committed to quality and integrity.

Roy said:

"The introduction of the holographic seal reaffirms this dedication and underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence.

"With the holographic seal in place, consumers can now easily identify authentic Big Bull Rice products, ensuring they receive the quality they expect and deserve with every purchase."

Big Bull Rice sachet rice

Meanwhile, Nigerians have responded positively to the recent introduction of premium milled parboiled rice in an N200 pocket-friendly pack.

@Brightsown wrote:

"The rice is good and doesn’t sour quickly."

@kunlefash added:

Rice in sachet now? I love this."

