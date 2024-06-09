Air Peace has announced the extension of its flight schedule on the Lagos-London route

The airline extended the schedule until March 2025, allowing passengers to pre-book flights on the route

The company stated that the availability aims to provide more options and convenience

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has announced that it will extend its schedule availability for the Lagos-London route until March 2025.

The airline commenced the Lagos-London route on March 30, 2024, and has gained popularity among business and leisure travelers.

Passengers now have more options

Air Peace said:

“We are thrilled to inform the general public and our esteemed customers that they can now book flights up to March 2025 on our London route.

According to the airline, the availability aims to provide more options and convenience, which stresses the company’s commitment to delivering excellent service.

The development comes after Gatwick Airport said it did not discriminate against the Nigerian airline in allotting slots for peak periods, including October to December.

Air Peace Chairman Allen Onyema alleged that the airline had not begun selling tickets for those periods because the Gatwick Airport had not started selling Lagos to London tickets for those dates, and the airport authorities were delaying granting the airline slots to operate in those periods.

Gatwick Airport refutes Air Peace allegations

According to a BusinessDay report, Gatwick Airport denied the airline’s chairman's allegation, saying that it has not allocated slots to any airline for those dates.

The announcement by Air Peace allows Nigerian passengers to connect to London from all Air Peace domestic destinations and London passengers to connect to various locations in Nigeria through Lagos.

Air Peace is a leading Nigerian airline with a network of 21 domestic routes, 10 regional routes, and seven international destinations.

UK aviation authorities accuse Air Peace of violations

The development comes after the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) has written to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), saying that Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has allegedly violated some aviation safety regulations.

Two compulsory outcome reports on Air Peace have been reportedly sent to the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority.

According to reports, the UK regulator, the UK CAA, forwarded the complaints to the NCAA.

Air Peace opens up on alleged abandonment of passengers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace, has denied reports that it abandoned its passengers at Gatwick Airport, London, and shut the counters before closing time because the aircraft was overbooked on its first flight from London to Lagos on April 8, 2024.

The airline said in a statement that a video on social media that claims it abandoned passengers is a plot to tarnish its image, describing the allegations as untrue.

According to reports, the airline said the disgruntled passenger arrived late after the check-in phase had already concluded, and the counter was closed as departure was scheduled for 11:10 a.m., not noon, as alleged.

