Air passengers paid more in April 2024 on some domestic routes across the country, with Kano State leading the pack

Ogun, Kaduna, Kwara, and Kebbi states also emerged as top Nigerian states where air passengers paid more to fly

A recent report by NBS shows that air transport rose by over 9% in April this year

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The average fare for domestic air transport in Nigeria for some routes increased by 19% to N89,189.19 in April 2024 from N74,947.30 in April of the preceding year.

This is according to recent data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigerian states with high domestic airfares Credit: Catherine Falls Commercial

Source: Getty Images

NBS reveals top states with high domestic airfares

The NBS report for air transport for April 2024 disclosed that monthly, the average airfare increased to N89,000, representing 0.25% more than the N88,000 paid by air passengers in March 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

NBS zone-by-zone analysis discloses that domestic air transport in April this year rose to the highest in the North West at N92,128, followed by the South West at N92,000, while the North Central recorded the lowest fares at N84,571.

The NBS also listed the top Nigerian states with the highest domestic airfares.

Kaduna, Kwara, and Taraba States

Kaduna, Kwara, and Taraba states witnessed an increase in domestic air transportation, with passengers paying about N93,000 for a single trip.

For Kwara and Kaduna states in the North Central, airfares rose approximately by 9.97% higher than in the zones with an average of N84,571 in April 2024.

Taraba state in the North East saw airfare rise by 3.64% higher than the zone’s average of N89,733 for the same period.

Borno and Oyo States

Borno and Oyo states took the sixth spot on the list of states with high domestic airfares for specified routes in April this year.

Air passengers flying out of the states paid about N94,000 as airfares for a single trip with Borno in the North East seeing a 4.76% rise in air transport at N89.73, while Oyo state recorded N94,000, a 2.14% increase.

Kebbi State

The state occupied the fifth spot with domestic airfare rising by 2.57% at N94,500.

Enugu and Rivers States

These states occupy the third position among the top 10 Nigerian states with high domestic airfare for specified routes in April this year, with passengers paying about N95,000.

Enugu state saw a 9.58% increase in domestic airfare at N86,700 for the same period.

Rivers State recorded a 5.75% increase in domestic air tickets at N89,833 in the period under review.

Ogun State

Ogun state takes the second position on the list with airfares rising to N95,500 in the period under review, representing a 3.77% increase.

Kano State

Kano state leads the pack with air passengers paying as much as N95,500 to fly in and out of the state.

The figure represents a 4.75% increase in the review period compared to the previous fare of N92,128 recorded in the prior year.

Airlines finally crash international airfares

Legit.ng earlier reported that flight tickets for international airlines have dropped significantly in the past few weeks, from N4 million for return economy class to N1.5 million.

Stakeholders cited the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority's (NCAA) directive to foreign airlines to open reduced inventories, as well as Air Peace's entry into the Lagos–London market, as the leading causes of the collapse of international airline tickets nationwide.

Air Peace recently announced the opening of its Lagos-London route on February 28, 2024. As a result, it declared that a return business class ticket would cost N4 million and a return economy class ticket would cost N1.2 million. Similarly, the airline reduced the airfare for Nigerian students studying in the UK by 15%.

Source: Legit.ng