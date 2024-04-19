Nigerian Breweries has disclosed plans to acquire a majority stake in Distell Wines & Spirits Nigeria Limited

This comes as the firm also said it is shutting down two of its plants as part of its reorganisational strategies

The plan to acquire Distell Wines & Spirits would be concluded by June as part of the brewer’s plans for market dominance

Nigerian Breweries wants to acquire an 80% share in Distell Wines & Spirits Nigeria Limited by the first half of 2024.

The Managing Director and CEO of NB Plc, Hans Essaadi, disclosed this at the company’s pre-AGM media briefing in Lagos.

Nigerian Breweries concludes plans to acquire new wine company Credit: NB Plc

NB to shut down two plants

The company said it would shut down two of its nine breweries in Nigeria as part of its reorganisation plans.

The company has been battling FX losses and dollar scarcity.

In June last year, Nigeria Breweries disclosed plans to acquire an 80% stake in Distell Wines and Spirits Nigerian Limited as part of its efforts to capture essential growth opportunities in the wines and spirits segment of the industry.

Punch reports that the announcement is in a notification of the proposal sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) and signed by the firm secretary, Uaboi Agbebaku.

It also stated that the company received an offer from Heineken Beverages Limited to acquire an 80% majority stake in Distell Wines & Spirits.

Heineken to acquire majority stakes in Distell

Reports say the NB boss disclosed that its majority shareholder, Heineken NV, was committed to taking its share of the rights issue when it opened.

According to him, part of the future-proofing plan is how NB ensures that it follows the trends, adding that consumer needs are changing.

