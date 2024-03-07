Air Peace has given reasons for the flight delays on one of its routes on Thursday, March 7, 2024

The company said that it suffered a bird strike on one of its operating networks, causing flight disruptions

Air Peace recently announced that it will commence direct flights to London Gatwick Airport on March 30, 2024

Legit.ng's Pascal Oparada has been reporting on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Management of one of Nigeria's biggest carriers, Air Peace, says flights across its network will be delayed due to a bird strike on one aircraft.

A bird strike is a collision between a bird and an aircraft in flight or on a takeoff.

Air Peace announces flight delays due to bird strikes

Air Peace suffers multiple bird strikes

In a statement on Thursday, March 7, 2024, the company said the strike happened on one of its operating aircraft in Uyo.

Air Peace expressed regrets over the impact of the strikes on its passengers, stating that it will try to minimise disruptions.

The statement posted on social media said it is committed to the safety of its passengers.

Air Peace said:

"We hereby notify the flying public that due to a bird strike on one of our operating aircraft in Uyo today, some flights across our network will be delayed," the statement reads.

"We empathise with passengers whose flights have been affected by this unexpected development, and we are doing everything possible to minimise the disruption.

"Air Peace reaffirms its full commitment to safety."

TheCable reports that one of Air Peace's aircraft heading to Abuja suffered a bird strike on April 9, 2023.

The airline also made an emergency landing when its Owerri-bound aircraft landed due to a bird strike.

Air Peace to commence London flight

Air Peace said it will commence direct flights from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London beginning March 30, 2024.

The airline's spokesman, Stanley Olisa, confirmed the new international route by the airline on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The development comes nearly one month after Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, engaged the United Kingdom to actualise direct flights from Lagos to London.

In late January, Keyamo met with NORSE Atlantic Airways Management in London, led by Ben Boiling, its chief executive officer (CEO).

The minister said he was speaking with UK transport officials about the partnership between NORSE Atlantic Airways and Air Peace.

Airpeace announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the airline's operations at Gatwick Airport will start on March 30, 2024.

The airline also announced that it will crash London fares for Nigerian students wishing to study in the United Kingdom.

British Airways, and others open cheaper tickets for Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that following complaints of high airfares for international travel by Nigerians, major foreign airlines have heeded the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority's (NCAA) directive to open their lower inventory tickets, which had been locked for several months.

Nigerians have been made to pay higher fares for international trips than other African countries because only higher inventory tickets were open in Nigeria, while cheaper inventories were blocked.

The regulatory authority, NCAA, had expressed displeasure over foreign airlines' discriminatory practices against Nigerian travellers and set up a three-day meeting with airlines operating the Nigerian route.

