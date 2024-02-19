Disha, a creator platform acquired by Flutterwave in 2021, is set to shut down 'temporarily' in March

The company explained that the decision was necessary to reevaluate its objectives and realign its vision

Although it said the closure was temporary, the company did not comment on its coming back in future

With effect from March 31, 2024, Disha, a platform for creators that Flutterwave acquired in 2021, would be temporarily shut down.

The platform allows digital creators to curate, sell digital content, create portfolios and receive payments from their audience globally.

The company explained that the decision was necessary to reevaluate its objectives and realign its vision to better serve the creative community.

A precise reopening date has not been disclosed despite emphasis on the temporary nature of the closure.

It stated in a statement on X:

"Disha is taking a break for a leap forward and as part of this, we will be pausing Disha service on March 31s 2024.

"We find joy in providing you with tools that move your craft forward, and this pause is critical in helping us rethink our focus.

"Disha will be accessible to users with an account till March 31 to give you enough time to transfer your files. If there are more updates about Disha, you will be the first to know."

Deal signed in 2021

Flutterwave acquired Disha in an undisclosed deal in October 2021, just eight months after the platform earlier declared a planned shutdown.

Disha said at the time of the acquisition that it had bootstrapped to more than 20,000 customers and was achieving a monthly growth rate of over 100%.

Since the agreement was reached amid the height of the worldwide non-fungible token (NFT) frenzy, Olugbengba Agboola, co-founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said that developers can also use the payment infrastructure to exchange their tokens.

But as time went on, the excitement over NFTs diminished.

It appears Flutterwave may have reached a point where, despite its early aspirations, the vision for Disha is no longer achievable, necessitating a reevaluation.

With the exception of a few recent product-related announcements, Disha has not been in the press much until its brief closure.

