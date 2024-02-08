A new cement factory is set to commence operations in Ethiopia to compete with Dangote Cement and others

The factory is said to be the largest of its kind and is expected to be officially opened in March 2024

It is also expected that the new mega cement plant will generate approximately 20,000 jobs for Ethiopians

Lemi National Cement PLC in Ethiopia has stated that production will soon start at the country's largest-of-its-kind factory.

The new cement company is expected to be completed by May. Photo Credit: Dangote Cement

A construction company, Sinoma International Engineering Company, stated that the factory should be finished by March.

According to the company, when fully operational, the plant will increase the East African nation's yearly ability to produce cement by eight million metric tonnes.

Upon completion, the plant is expected to curb the demand and supply of cement with an additional quantity of 10,000 tons per day of clinker production, or 4.5 million tons p.a. of cement (PPC).

The new company will compete with Dangote Cement, which is operational in the East African country and capable of producing high-quality 32.5- and 42.5-grade cement to meet market needs at competitive costs.

Notably, the 2.5Mta Dangote Cement plant, less than 90km from Addis Ababa, was commissioned in May 2015.

Construction industry to benefit

Abebaw Bekele, Lemi Cement's deputy manager, said Ethiopia's construction industry would benefit from the plant's ability to reduce the country's chronic cement shortage in The Times report.

According to officials, approximately 20,000 Ethiopians are anticipated to find work in the mega cement production plant.

The Lemi National Cement Factory, built for 600 million US dollars, is owned by a joint venture between East African Holding Company and West International Holding, the West China Cement African division.

The business is situated in the Lemi Building Materials Industrial Park, 150 kilometres north of Addis Ababa.

The company has lately announced the installation of massive rotary kilns and preheater frames, which are structures used to create cement by breaking down large rocks at high temperatures.

It hopes it will be able to cover more than 50% of Ethiopia's current cement demand when the project is completed.

