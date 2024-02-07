The federal government said that it is working with some players to strategise reducing the price of cooking gas in the country

The minister of state for petroleum resources said the move will help make the product widely available to the general public

He said Nigeria is yet to achieve its full potential of this priceless resource, despite being an oil-rich nation,

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market

The federal government has convened with prominent players in the petroleum sector to devise strategies to significantly reduce the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (also known as cooking gas) nationwide and augment its availability.

The minister of state for petroleum said Nigeria is yet to fully realise the potential of this priceless resource. Photo Credit: Kypros, Wilpunt

Source: Getty Images

This is as the price of cooking gas increased significantly from less than N500 per kilogram in 2018 to N1,300, causing citizens to lament.

During the stakeholder consultation meeting in Abuja, Ekperikpe Ekpo, the minister of state for petroleum resources (Gas), announced his intention to lower the price of LPG in the nation and prioritise its uptake and reach.

Product to become more accessible

Ekpo said that the partnership will help to guarantee that the product becomes more accessible, economically priced, and widely available to the general public.

He clarified that the stakeholders' involvement aimed to ensure that the nation's gas sector would have a prosperous and sustainable future by utilising the combined knowledge, expertise, and experiences of significant figures in the private sector.

He said:

“The energy landscape is evolving rapidly, and our decisions today will profoundly impact future generations. We must be strategic, innovative, and adaptable. This engagement provides us with an invaluable opportunity to gain insights into the diverse perspectives that shape our industry.

“As we embark on this journey, I assure you that the Office of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) is committed to developing an adaptable roadmap that reflects the collective intelligence of this gathering.”

Although Nigeria is one of the world's most gas-rich nations, he pointed out that the nation has not yet fully realised the potential of this priceless resource.

According to him, there are several reasons for the underperformance. This includes gas flaring, poor infrastructure, pricing concerns, policy and regulation gaps, inadequate funding, environmental issues, the growing urgency of a seamless energy transition, and the absence of a comprehensive gas development blueprint.

He claimed that by accepting these facts, solutions can be offered.

“I am confident that the discussions and deliberations throughout this engagement will not only lead to developing a comprehensive roadmap but will also strengthen the bonds between the public and private sectors.

"Together, we shall overcome challenges, unlock opportunities, and build a gas sector that stands the test of time and provides our Nation the platform to be the Regional industrial hub and powerhouse it is meant to be.”

