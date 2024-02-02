Atiku Abubakar has commented on the alleged transfer of crude oil revenue account to the CBN from the NNPCL

The former vice president said the action is an arbitrary order capable of undermining the operational independence of the NNPCL

He, therefore, suggested that NEITI should monitor bank accounts for crude sales proceeds to enhance transmission

Former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has expressed his opinion on the alleged transfer of crude oil revenue accounts to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar said that the alleged presidential directive violates the NNPCL's legal standing. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

In a post on his X account, he stated that the action is not legal in its application.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CBN will now take over the management of the revenue accrued from oil sales from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), based on a directive by the president.

Meanwhile, in another report, Daily Trust claimed that the NNPCL offered to move its accounts to the apex bank to support the CBN's liquidity management objective.

A violation of multiple principles

Regardless of the benefits of the new arrangement, Atiku said that the presidential directive violates the NNPCL's legal standing.

He claims it is an arbitrary directive that can compromise the NNPCL's operational autonomy.

He noted that the action also violates the public administration principle of due process because state-owned businesses are exempt from arbitrary instructions and have complete control over their finances.

This is as long as they stay within the parameters of their establishment statutes.

He added that Sections 53 to 65 of the Act contain comprehensive provisions made by the PIA for the creation, organisation, management, and functioning of the NNPCL as a stand-alone limited liability company.

He said:

“The government must, therefore, respect the provisions of the law and allow the NNPCL to run as an independent company based on sound commercial objectives and in line with international best practices and standard principles of corporate governance.

“Only then would the new NNPCL grow into a formidable institution with track records, requisite technical and financial capacity, and readiness to operate in public space.

According to Atiku, any attempt to compromise the NNPCL's operational independence will make it more difficult for the petroleum industry to draw in investments and become globally relevant.

He also cited that the Central Bank Act of 2007 does not give the CBN the authority to oversee the operations of state-owned businesses, whether public or private or to create and implement internal controls and audits.

As stipulated by the current legislation, he advocated that the CBN should be permitted to carry out its essential duties.

Atiku proposes the way forward

He proposed that the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the CBN track the bank accounts for crude sales proceeds (for instance, at Morgan Stanley) and the whole crude sales conversion cycle to improve accountability and transparency in the NNPCL's operations.

He proposed that the NNPCL board members be more carefully chosen and reconstituted to include, if requested, the CBN and NEITI representatives, among other beneficial initiatives to improve openness.

