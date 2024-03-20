Nigeria's economy depends mainly on imports from countries like Singapore, Belgium, China and others

According to data by the NBS, Nigeria's total import value reached ₦14,108.33 billion in Q4 of 2023

Tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, motorised, wheat dominated the list of imported items

Nigeria's economy mainly depends on imports, to which many trading partners contribute substantially in terms of value and share percentage.

According to the report, Nigeria's total import value reached ₦14,108.33 billion in Q4 of 2023, up 163.08% from the same quarter in 2022 (₦5,362.83 billion) and 56.04% from Q4 2022 (₦9,041.24 billion).

This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics' most recent foreign trade statistics.

The main factor driving this significant increase was imports of tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, motorised, whet, which accounted for ₦5,061.25 billion.

For the first time in at least 16 years, Singapore has overtaken China as Nigeria's largest import partner, according to BusinessDay's examination of the most recent international trade data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report highlighted that 36.1% of Nigeria's total imports, which came to N14.1 trillion in the fourth quarter of last year, were products valued at N5.09 trillion imported from Singapore.

The report said:

“Manufactured goods mainly imported were ‘tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, motorised, whet’ from Singapore valued at N5,06 trillion followed by ‘used vehicles, with diesel or semidiesel engine, of cylinder capacity >2500cc’ also imported from the US and Italy valued at N94.3 billion and N6.69 billion respectively.”

The interdependence of the world economy and the significance of developing robust trade ties for Nigeria's sustainable economic growth is reflected in these top 10 import partners.

Here are Nigeria’s top 10 export trading partners and the worth of imported items.

Singapore - ₦5,092,357,776,940 China - ₦2,060,589,998,794 Belgium - ₦1,140,969,991,407 India - ₦908,592,447,729 United States - ₦512,989,255,430 Netherlands - ₦482,291,737,055 Korea, South - ₦304,619,077,676 Malta - ₦291,979,905,312 Brazil - ₦282,262,644,679 Italy - ₦239,669,900,435

