Not only are Nigerian households spending more money on food, but cooking is also becoming more expensive

According to the most recent National Bureau of Statistics data, the price of cooking gas increased by 86% in one year, so also the price of kerosene

However, residents of states enjoyed cheaper prices for cooking gas and kerosene compared to the rest of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that in the month of September 2022, the average price for household kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), otherwise known as cooking gas, increased again

According to NBS, for a liter of kerosene, Nigerians paid an average of N947.30 an increase of 17.02% compared to N809.52 recorded in August 2022.

When the price of September 2022 is compared to N434.39, it was in September 2021, this means the average retail price per liter of the product rose by 118.08% in one year.

Changes in Price of 5KG cooking gas Credit: NBS

Source: Facebook

Price of Cooking Gas

For cooking gas, in September, Nigerians refilled a 5kg Cylinder for N4,474.48 a 0.40% increase on a month-on-month basis from N4,456.56 recorded in August 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While on a year-on-year basis, this rose by 86.62% from N2,397.60 in September 2021.

Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.07% on a month-on-month basis from N9,899.34 in August 2022 to N9,906.44 in September 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, 12kg refill rose by 60.69% from N6,164.97 in September 2021.

States with the cheapest price for Cooking Gas, Kerosene

Cheapest price for Kerosene 1liter

Rivers N686.27

Bayelsa N715.15

Nassarawa N735.29

Kogi N751.39

Adamawa N800.00

Delta N816.67

Sokoto N827.78

Taraba N833.33

Katsina N840.74

Jigawa N846.97

States with the cheapest price for refilling cooking gas 5KG

Abia N4044.44

Anambra N4100.00

Kano N4109.67

Sokoto N4125.00

Bayelsa N4139.09

Ogun N4154.17

Rivers N4171.88

Yobe N4188.63

Ondo N4197.14

Osun N4246.15

Man invents stove that uses only water to cook

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old Nigerian man, Hadi Usman has invented a water-cooking stove that doesn't require gas or kerosene to make fire.

The special stove combines water and air pressure to produce fire, an amazing concept he demonstrated in a video.

The electronics technician is seeking the support of relevant institutions to ensure the innovation is mass produced.

Source: Legit.ng