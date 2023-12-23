The UK has updated its policy to stop Nigerians not earning enough to bring in their families

It stated that those who earn less than £29,000 will no longer be able to bring their relatives by 2024

Some advocacy groups have, however, countered the rule, stating that lots of people will be affected

Following a policy change by the UK Home Office, Nigerian residents who earn less than £29,000 will no longer be permitted to bring their relatives into the country.

According to the announcement made by the UK Home Office, the new salary threshold for family visas will rise to £29,000 in 2024, before then rising in incremental stages.

According to the nation, raising the salary criteria will guarantee that individuals only bring dependents to the UK whom they can financially support.

The criteria would also apply to the family-immigration visa path available to British or Irish citizens and those who have established themselves in the country, according to a BBC report.

Some exemptions

Those currently in the skilled worker route are excluded from the new rules when they settle, change sponsors, or prolong their stay.

This is as long as their remuneration increases at the same rate as resident employees.

These persons, according to the new rule, would be subject to the revised 25th percentiles using the most recent salary data when they apply in the future to change jobs, extend their stay, or settle.

Group kick against the rule

However, non-profit organizations and advocacy groups have opposed the raise, calling it unjustifiably exorbitant and thoughtless.

Reunite Families UK, an advocacy group for couples and families affected by the UK spouse/family visa rules, maintains that £29,000 is still very high for most families.

It stated that this would exclude over half the population from sponsoring a foreign spouse.

The need to reduce net migration

This comes after Home Office Minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom, under pressure from parliament, increased the threshold to £38,700 from the current £18,600. He affirmed that the long-term strategy calls for the threshold to increase to £34,500 and ultimately to £38,700 by 2025, starting with £29,000.

The need to reduce net migration, which reached record highs last year, and worries about immigration abuses influenced the decision to raise the threshold.

According to Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates, net migration to the UK increased from 184,000 in 2019 before the pandemic to 745,000 in 2022.

An increase in non-EU citizens entering the UK was the main factor driving the increase in net migration overall.

According to additional data, there were approximately 2.5 times as many non-EU long-term arrivals in 2022 (925,000) as in 2019 (364,000).

This means that about 300,000 persons who would have been permitted to enter the UK under the regulations from the previous year would no longer be able to do so due to this action and the recent policy to restrict student dependents.

