The aviation minister has summoned a meeting with regulatory agencies over safety concerns

This followed a recent incident that saw United Nigeria Airlines divert a flight to Asaba

In recent times, there have been increased cases of events that threaten the safety of passengers

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has called for an investigation into the recent incidents in the industry.

In a tweet on his X account (formerly Twitter), Keyamo stated that he summoned the aviation regulatory agencies after over safety concerns in the sector.

This followed a recent flight diversion by the Lagos-Abuja flight of United Nigeria Airlines to Asaba, Delta State capital.

Photo Credit: United Airlines

Source: UGC

Passengers were confused when the flight headed to Abuja ground at the Asaba International Airport.

In a report, however, the airline blamed poor weather for the diversion of the flight.

Safety concerns

The minister noted that the meeting will be focused on security concerns based on recent events.

He tweeted:

Due to safety concerns in the aviation sector expressed by members of the public, I have summoned the heads of the regulatory agencies to my office later today to review the incidents that are the causes of these concerns and to ensure that appropriate steps are taken to forestall future occurrence and to apply sanctions, where necessary, regarding the past incidents.

Punch reported that the country has witnessed three runway excursions in two international airports in 14 days.

Similarly, it reported that at least ten reported incidents this year have occurred during the year.

Earlier this month at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, an aviation contractor aircraft experienced a landing mishap. Its nose wheel lodged in the grass verge as it attempted to take off, leaving the fuselage on the runway.

To facilitate the aircraft's towing, the runway was blocked for a few hours; nonetheless, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Additionally, late last month, an Air Peace flight from Lagos to Owerri had to return airborne due to an engine failure shortly after takeoff from Lagos's Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

No more N50,000: Air Peace, Arik Air, others increase ticket costs as demand rises ahead of Xmas

Legit.ng reported that airline ticket prices have continued to increase as the countdown to Christmas begins.

It earlier reported that airlines operating local routes had adjusted their ticket prices by as much as 100%, citing economic realities.

According to ThisDay investigation, the base fare begins at N80,000 and goes up to about N150,000 for the economy ticket.

Source: Legit.ng