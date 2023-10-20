The CBN has called for applications for a courier service provider to handle its business for three years

It said the provider would maintain two mail rooms and mail distribution services

Applicants who meet the basic requirements will be selected to join the bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria is requesting proposals for the provision of courier services for the bank.

In a statement, the bank invites providers with proven experience in handling corporate courier services and registered to do business in Nigeria to apply.

Selected providers will handle mail services at all CBN branches Currency Centers, Learning Centers, Lagos, and International Training Institute, Abuja. Photo Credit: CBN, Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

It noted that the scope of work would be for three years, including maintenance of two (2) mail rooms and mail distribution services at the administrative offices in Abuja and Lagos.

In addition, the provider will handle mail services at all CBN branches Currency Centers, Learning Centers, Lagos, and International Training Institute, Abuja.

All entries must reach the appropriate office by 2:00 p.m. on November 30, 2023, the bank said.

Important requirements

Evidence of Certificate of Incorporation and Registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), including Form CAC2 and CAC7;

A certified true copy of the Memorandum and Article of Association;

Evidence of Company Tax Clearance Certificate for the last three (3) years (2020, 2021, and 2022) as at when due(such evidence should reflect the value of the projects undertaken by the company in the last three (3) years;

Current Pension Clearance Certificate from PENCOM;

Evidence of Compliance Certificate with the provisions of Section 6(1)(3) of the amended Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Act No.19 of 2011;

Evidence of registration with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN);

Affidavit

An Interim Registration Report (IRR) as Evidence of Registration on the BPP National Database of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers;

Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) Compliance Certificate issued by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF);

Comprehensive company profile including registered office, functional contact email address, GSM phone number(s), and facsimile number(s) with the Curriculum Vitae of Key Staff to be deployed for the project, including copies of their Academic/Professional qualifications;

Company’s Audited Statement of Accounts for the last three (3) years (2020, 2021, and 2022) duly stamped by licensed Auditors;

Evidence of financial capability to execute the project, including a Reference Letter from a reputable commercial bank indicating a willingness to provide credit facility for the execution of the project when needed;

Verifiable documentary evidence of at least three (3) similar jobs executed in the last four (4) years, including Letters of Awards and Job Completion Certificates;

Evidence of Local/International registration/certification with Courier Services Associations/Institute

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) outlined 10-point agenda for the new management team of the CBN.

Data Shows CBN Defended Naira With Over $5 Billion in Six Months

Legit.ng also reported that to maintain stability in the exchange rate, the CBN sold $5.78 billion of forex market in the first half of 2023.

This represents a 26.84 per cent drop compared to the $7.90 billion net sales recorded at the end of June 2022.

CBN disclosed this in its half-year financial market activity report released on its website on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng