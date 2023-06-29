The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned of a contaminated Sprite drink in circulation

The contaminated 50cl Sprite drink bottle with batch number (BN AZ6 22:32) is said to contain contaminated particles

The Agency asked Nigerians to be wary of the batch and report it to its offices nationwide

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the general public of a contaminated batch of unwholesome 50cl Sprite bottles circulating in Nigeria.

In a statement, the Agency said the product was discovered following a consumer complaint it received and investigated by its surveillance unit.

NAFDAC raises the alarm over Contaminated Sprite Drink Bottle Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Unknown particles were discovered in a Sprite bottle

According to the statement, findings showed that over five crates of the incriminated batch, (BN AZ6 22:32) of 50cl glass bottles with a manufacturing date (MED: 180423) contained contaminated particles.

NAFDAC said:

“The affected batch of the unwholesome product has been sampled for laboratory analysis in the NAFDAC laboratory, and the Agency has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batch of the unwholesome product.”

NAFDAC promises to conduct a routine search

NAFDAC promised to find the root cause of the contamination by conducting a comprehensive current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection of the manufacturing site to ensure compliance.

It also directed the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Abuja Plant, to recall the contaminated batch of the unwholesome product and report to NAFDAC for effective monitoring.

It asked those possessing the spoiled 50cl glass bottles to submit them to the nearest NAFDAC office, urging distributors, retailers, and consumers to be wary and avoid consumption, sale, or distribution of the unwholesome product.

