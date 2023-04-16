CBN Approves George-Taylor's as New Heritage Bank MD, CV Impressive

George-Taylor has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) of Heritage Bank

George-Taylor possesses impressive curriculum vitae (CV) and a wealth of experience for his new role

Heritage Bank Internal Heritage Bank Plc was born and began its operations in Nigeria as a regional bank on March 14, 2013

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the appointment of Akinola George-Taylor as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank.

Punch reports that the apex bank’s approval came six months after the bank appointed George-Taylor as acting managing director following the retirement of Ifie Sekibo.

George-Taylor joined Heritage Bank in September 2022 Credit: @heritagebank

Source: Facebook

Heritage speaks on the appointment

In a statement made on Sunday, April 16, 2022 the Group Head of Corporate Communications at Heritage Bank, Ozena Utulu, confirmed that the CBN had granted approval for the appointment of the bank's new managing director, through a letter of no objection issued on March 31.

Consequently, the board of directors appointed George-Taylor as the bank's substantive managing director, ThisDay reports.

Profile of George-Taylor

George-Taylor started his banking career with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in 1993 where he occupied various positions.

He later rose to the position of Executive Director in charge of Public Sector Group, Abuja, and North-Central and Managing Director of GTBank in Sierra Leone from 2005 to 2009.

The new MD, according to the statement, will head the financial institution’s next phase of transformation.

The statement added.

“He will oversee Heritage Bank’s operations across Nigeria and work to implement the lender’s next phase of transformation."

Source: Legit.ng