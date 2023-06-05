Zenith Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has emerged as the best bank CEO in Africa

Onyeagwu received the top banker award from the International Banker Magazine

The new top banker in Africa dedicated the award to the bank’s management and staff

Zenith Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has been named the Best Banking COE of the Year at the International Banker 2023 Banking Awards.

According to a statement, Onyeagwu received the awards alongside other individuals and banks in the Middle East and Africa.

Zenith Bank, Managing Director/CEO Ebenezer Onyeagwu

The Zenith Bank boss expressed gratitude and commended the publishers of the International Banker magazine for counting a worthy recipient of the award.

Onyeagwu said:

“This award reflects the bank’s position as a leading financial institution in Nigeria and Africa. It also attests to our commitment to sustainability principles and high ethical standards, which have become integral to our overall strategy as an institution.”

Punch reports that the Zenith Bank CEO dedicated the award to the bank’s founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, for guiding and mentoring him. He also thanked the management and staff of the bank for supporting him, which has resulted in his numerous achievements at the bank and the bank customers for trusting in the bank.

He said:

“Onyeagwu’s outstanding career has led to him receiving multiple awards, including Bank CEO of the Year (2019) by Champion Newspaper; Bank CEO of the Year (2020, 2021 & 2022) by BusinessDay Newspaper; CEO of the Year (2020 and 2021) – SERAS Awards, and CEO of the Year (2022) – Leadership Newspaper.”

“As group managing director/CEO, Dr. Onyeagwu has led Zenith Bank to achieve tremendous feats and milestones in financial performance (including 47 per cent growth in the bank’s market capitalization in four years), financial inclusion, corporate governance, and sustainability.

“These efforts have culminated in several local and international awards and recognitions, including being recognized as Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital, for the 13th consecutive year, in the 2022 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine;

“Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020 and 2022; Best Bank in Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards.”

In March 2023, Onyeagwu was awarded a doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

