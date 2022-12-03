With the dangers of traveling by road, Nigerians are opting for air travel to go from one part of the country to another.

However, this option is not cheap due to the inflated cost of aircraft tickets, which airlines have blamed on aviation fuel and high operating costs.

However, certain routes are cheaper than others, even as domestic airlines try to entice travelers

Traveling by air appears to be a very good alternative for many Nigerians wishing to visit loved ones in different parts of the nation, given the recent spate of kidnappings and security difficulties on the highway.

However, air travel is not cheap, and Nigerian travelers must be creative to find the best deals.

The average price for any route is more than the N30,000 minimum wage of a Nigerian worker, and it goes as high as N148,000 for some specific routes.

Despite the high cost of airline tickets, certain routes are cheap. Credit: Pius Etim

Source: Getty Images

How much will it cost to travel within Nigeria

Research shows that the cheapest routes are Lagos-Abuja, Lagos-Owerri, Lagos-Benin, and Lagos-Kano since they are served by more than two airlines, making competition fiercer.

Only Air Peace and United Nigeria go to Asaba, and a one-way ticket from Lagos to Asaba is sold for an average of N100,000, showing that Asaba tickets are still high, BusinessDay reports.

Northern states' air travels trend

However, some of the pricy routes to fly are in the north, no thanks to monopoly.

For example, a one-way ticket from Lagos to Maiduguri, which is only operated by Azman Air, sells for an average of N135,000.

On the other hand, a one-way ticket for the Lagos-Kano route, which is operated by Azman, Air Peace, and Max Air, is selling for an average of N55,000.

The Lagos-Sokoto route, which is only operated by Max Air and Arik Air, sells for as high as N150,000 and N117,000, respectively.

These airlines do not operate daily flights on these routes. Max Air is the only airline operating the Lagos-Kastina route and charges as high as N148,000 for a one-way ticket on the route.

However, routes such as Lagos-Abuja, Lagos-Owerri, and Lagos-Benin, which are operated by Air Peace, Arik Air and Green Africa, are selling a one-way ticket on these destinations for an average of N56,000.

Also, destinations such as Lagos-Enugu and Lagos-Port Harcourt, which are operated by more than two airlines, are selling for an average of N75,000.

