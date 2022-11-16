Coca-Cola Foundation, Leading Ladies to Empower Over 1000 Women Entrepreneurs

Leading Ladies Africa receives undisclosed grant from Coca-Cola foundation to train 1000 female entrepreneurs

The selected entrepreneurs will have a chance to be mentored and guided in growing their businesses

Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of the Coca-Cola Company established in 1984 to help persons, and communities

Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded a grant to Leading Ladies Africa, a women-focused non-profit to train, fund and upskill 1000 women, through its Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP).

ELP is a practical, hands-on program that enables women entrepreneurs in Nigeria to set up viable small business enterprises, that are designed to convert opportunities within their communities.

In a statement Saadia Madsbjerg, President, the Coca-Cola Foundation said the initiative will boost business creation opportunities for women.

Certificate Presentation Ceremony of the first cohort of the Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP), sponsored by the Coca-Cola Foundation. Credit: @leadership

Source: Facebook

Her words:

“It is important that we do what we can to help African women achieve equality and empowerment. We are hopeful that this modest donation will have the right impact on these women in a manner that truly changes the narrative for Nigerian women in general”

Why women entrepreneurs need leadership skills

For Francesca Uriri, Founder of Leading Ladies Africa, the Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP) is designed to solve the problem of economic insecurity and injustice towards women in Nigeria — encouraging sustainable work and economic growth for them by helping Nigerian female entrepreneurs build & maintain sustainable businesses.

She said:

“The objectives tie into the SDG goals #5 and #8 and provides Nigerian female entrepreneurs with the skills they need to be economically empowered, and ensure that they have a better head start in the world of entrepreneurship.

On the partnership with the Coca-Cola Foundatio, Uriri added that the Leadership Program has been on since 2019, and over 500 female entrepreneurs have graudated., the Cable reports.

Uriri continues:

“We are pleased to receive support from the Coca-Cola Foundation, as it enables us reach and directly impact 1000 women, while strengthening the work we’re doing in championing inclusion, diversity and gender equality for African women and girls.

“In addition to hands-on, practical training, female entrepreneurs who enroll for this program will be connected to business mentors, and also have the opportunity to secure seed funding to grow and expand their businesses.

“We’re kicking off the first cohort in Benin City, Edo State, and will follow subsequently with the second cohort in Warri, Delta State”

About leading ladies

Leading Ladies Africa’s mission is to build a diverse and inclusive community of African female leaders, who are equipped to provide sustainable solutions to Africa’s most pressing socio-economic, and cultural challenges.

Earlier in the year, the organization hosted its annual Leadership By Design Summit, which had Her Excellency, Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State, as its Keynote Speaker.

