Nigerians who are looking to travel to Ethiopia will find it no longer very easy to enter the country

The East African country has decided to adjust the requirements for Nigeria citizens

Ethiopia has now joined the UAE and other nations in implementing reforms in response to concerns about the behavior of some Nigerians

Ethiopia has announced a change in its visa policy for Nigeria and some other African countries.

This is coming barely two months after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carried out similar changes.

Ethiopian Airlines, the country's main carrier, notified customers of the adjustments in an email.

In an email sent to its Nigerian travel partners, Ethiopian Airlines, said Ethiopia has stopped visa-on-arrival for all Nigerian citizens.

BusinessDay reports that the email signed by its management in Addis-Ababa, travel partners were advised to inform their clients about the change in policy.

The airline said henceforth, passengers are to obtain their visa at Ethiopian embassies in Abuja before travelling to the East African country, unlike in the past when travelers were issued a visa on arrival.

The email read in part:

“Please, be informed that effective immediately, no more visas on arrival for Nigerian citizens.”

Other countries affected by Ethiopia's decision

Apparently, Nigeria is not the only country to have been included in Ethiopia's decision.

42 other countries, majorly from African countries to present their yellow fever vaccination cards at any of their borders.

Some of the other countries removed along with Nigeria are Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mauritania and Niger.

Nairametrics reports that others are Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Togo, South Sudan, Uganda, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Columbia, Ecuador, French Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.

