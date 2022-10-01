A Ghanaian prodigy who built a moving excavator and other trucks has grabbed the attention of businessman

Ibrahim Mahama Solomon Atimbiri, 17, will join a team of local and expatriate engineers at the company of the businessman to receive practical training

He will join Mahama's company permanently to work with the team of professionals after completing school

Solomon Atimbiri, the talented Ghanaian teenager who built a moving excavator and other trucks, will be mentored by businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The 17-year-old grabbed the attention of major eyeballs after a video spotlighting his works gained traction on social media.

In one of the clips, Atimbiri was captured demonstrating how the excavator works to some impressed adults.

Ibrahim Mahama offers to mentor Ghanaian teenager who built a moving excavator and other trucks. Photo credit: ibrahim_mahama_71.

Source: UGC

The attention of Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers and Planners, was drawn to the teenager's creativity.

Mahama said on Instagram:

'Yesterday, I invited Master Solomon Atimbiri, who hails from the Upper East Region but currently resides in Kumasi, for a mentorship session and exhibition of his invention works.

''My attention was drawn to the young inventor’s video after it went viral on social media last weekend. The young inventor was able to build a moving excavator and other trucks by using locally available materials,'

The businessman said he took interest and decided to mentor the prodigy by offering him the needed support to realise his dream.

The businessman added:

'He has been attached to a team of local and expatriate engineers. He'll be given practical training whenever school is on break till he completes school."

Atimbiri will also join Mahama's company permanently to work with the team of professional engineers after completing school.

Mahama assured that Atimbiri will receive the best support and environment to become an accomplished professional engineer and inventor.

