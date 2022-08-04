About seven Nigerians have received various awards from the government of the Niger republic

The awardees include Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Governors

The president of Niger had also recently expressed a big thank you to president Muhammdu Buhari

Mohamed Bazoum, president of the Niger Republic, gave the national awards to the six Nigerian while also expressing gratitude to President Muhammdu Buhari for various interventions, including the Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway project.

Nigerian businessmen awarded by Niger govt Credit: Bashir Ahmed

Source: Twitter

The Niger president awarded the Nigerians on Wednesday with the ‘Order of Merit of Niger’ as part of activities to mark the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.

List of Awardees

According to TheCable, the Nigerians given the Niger national awards are Abubakar Badaru, governor of Jigawa; Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara; Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group.

Others are Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group; Sarki Abba, senior special assistant to the president on household and domestic affairs; and Lawal Kazaure, state chief of protocol to the president.

Bazoum described the recipients of the awards as “brother Nigerians”, who have played a role in economic and social development, and promoting better relations between the two countries.

Buhari gets thank you

Recently, Bazoum expressed a big thank you to President Muhammadu Buhari for the Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway.

He said the project will integrate the economies of Nigeria and Niger.

Bazoum said:

“On economic issues, we discussed the Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway project. And this project is an infrastructure that will integrate the economies, the economies of Nigeria and Niger.

“So I’m here to thank President Buhari for his effort at ensuring that this project has taken off and I hope that it will be sustained because this project will radically change the trading exchange between the two countries.

“We also spoke about the gas pipeline in the sense that gas and oil now have become an issue in world politics, in the world economy.”

FG purchases N1.14bn worth of vehicles for Niger, minister defends decision

In another report, the federal government has confirmed that it spent over N1bn to purchase vehicles for the Niger republic.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this to statehouse correspondents.

Despite the backlash on the purchase, Zainab has defended the decision saying it is to fight insecurity.

