The federal government has announced plans to take over some state-owned airports amind increase in passenger traffic

This was made known at the ongoing Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ongoing National Aviation Conference

Already four airports have been marked down more will follow in the coming months including privatisation

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has revealed plans by the federal government to take over and privatised state airports in Nigeria.

The Minister disclosed this at the ongoing FAAN National Aviation Conference which started on Tuesday, 14 June in Abuja.

Legit.ng in a recent report exclusively reported that many airports located across the country are currently idle with some welcoming one or no passengers between 2020 and 2021.

The Ministers listed some of the airports to be taken over by the federal government are Kebbi, Dutse, Bauchi and Gombe airports.

He also added that most of the state's airports across Nigeria will eventually be given to the private sector for effective and efficient management, BusinessDay reports.

In his address, Sirika also said:

“Nigeria actually has 43 airports, some of which are airstrips where flights take off and land, among these 43 airports, some are federal airports, some are state owned and others are privately owned.”

Other plans for Nigeria's aviation industry

The Minister also disclosed that the federal government is determined to pursue the components of the aviation roadmaps which include the establishment of aircraft leasing companies, aircraft Maintenance Repair and overhaul investments, and National carrier and airport concessions, amongst others.

He said these components have reached advanced stages and will be completed before the end of President Buhari’s administration.

He challenged investors to tap into the myriads of opportunities in the sector, especially with the recently approved 12 hectares of land for implementation of the aviation roadmap by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Sirika said:

“Nigeria’s aviation has a lot of potential and can leverage its population, natural resources and natural resources amongst others to become a leader in Africa. We need to take advantage of these variables."

