Nigerians looking to travel by air are going through a tough period as airlines continue to announce flight delays and cancellations.

The airlines' excuse is their difficulties in getting aviation fuel, which now cost between N590 and N625 per litre, BusinessDay reports.

According to the airlines, the price of Jet fuel moved from between N230 to N250 per litre to N590-N625 in less than a year.

This spike in Jet fuel means airlines are finding it very difficult to carry out scheduled operations as passengers wait endlessly at the airports for their flights, some of which get cancelled at the end of the day.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria, (AON) a few weeks ago hinted that on top of the continuous rise in the fuel price, fuel supply is at best epileptic at several airports thereby causing delays. AON added that supply nationally is at best unpredictable and several times a day, airlines are left waiting for fuel to be supplied at airports across the country.

Airline pacify customers

In a message to customers, Arik Air revealed on its social media page it had to delay almost all its flights across the network, while a few others have been cancelled.

The airline said there is no certainty as to how the situation will be in the coming days.

It states:

“We are appealing to our esteemed customers to please bear with us as we engage the oil marketers and other stakeholders on ways of resolving the current jet fuel situation."

Another Airline Ibom Air in a statement titled: ‘Scarcity of Aviation Fuel,’ said it encountered a situation where aviation fuel is scarce and therefore unavailable at almost all flight destinations and this has significantly impacted flight schedule.

The airline stated.

“We sincerely apologize to all our passengers affected by the current situation.

“At this time, we have no indication when the issue will be resolved, however, we are working with our fellow airlines and fuel suppliers to find a solution.

"Our passengers and the public should please be informed. We will give an update once we have further information."

Government Begins investigation on fare hike

In a related story, the federal government of Nigeria is not happy that Nigerian airlines came together to announce a 100% increase in airfares on domestic routes.

According to FG, it is wrong that airlines could come together and agree on a fixed price in a market that is supposed to be open

Although Airlines came out to debunk the news that it increase price despite flight ticket evidence, FG has ordered a new pricing system

