Two months after the world celebrated the ‘successful’ heart transplant from a genetically modified pig, David Benett has died.

Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Centre said on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, that 57-year-old Bennett passed away the day before his situation started getting worse several days earlier.

David Benneth dies two months after

What the doctors said about Bennett's death

A statement from the Medical Centre said that when it was obvious that Bennett would not recover, he was granted analgesic care. He was able to talk to his family during his last hours.

His cause of death is yet to be ascertained and it is unclear if it was related to any implications from the heart transplant.

His son thanked the doctors for their actions, a release through the hospital said.

According to his son, their comprehensive efforts and energy, coupled with his father’s unquenchable will to survive, made the hopeful environment during a difficult time.

The will to keep fighting on

His son, David Bennett Jr. said that until the last hours, his father was determined to fight on to preserve his life and spend more time with his lovely family, including his two sisters, two children, five grandchildren and his dog, Lucky.

The younger Bennett said they were able to spend some special weeks together as he recovered from the surgery.

The US Food and Drug Administration gave authorisation on New Year’s Eve for Bennett to get a genetically modified pig heart, according to the hospital. The transplant was finished on January 7, 2022.

He was hospitalised for six weeks before the surgery with a life-threatening arrhythmia and had been connected to a heart-lung bypass.

It is immediately clear how much was spent on the surgery.

