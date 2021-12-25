Two Indians twins who are conjoined at birth have gotten a job as electricians in a Power company in India

The 19 years-olds will be paid N55,000 separately to work in the company's control room as electricians

The duo have both earned a diploma in a school in Indian where they say their teachers supported them greatly

Sohna and Mohna Singh, conjoined twins, who were abandoned by their parents have landed their job as electricians with two salaries.

India’s Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has hired the 19 year olds to look after their control room for about N55,000 a month.

Sohna and Mohna Singh

Source: UGC

The twins said:

“We are thankful to the Punjab government for recognizing our talent,” the twins said in a joint statement.

The Chief Managing Director of PSPCL said that Sohna and Mohna had shown their talent during a visit to the corporation’s training site. The twins each have obtained a diploma in electronics, according to the Telegraph.

No chance of separation

They were born in 2003 in New Delhi where doctors said they shared a single liver, spleen, gallbladder and a pair of legs. According to the doctors, they could not be separated due to high mortality for both of them.

Sohna and Mohna thanked their teachers for helping them learn independence, and also said they would “work hard with utmost sincerity and dedication.”

