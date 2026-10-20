The husband of the late Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, popularly known as Mrs GCFR, addressed rumours that followed her death

He dismissed as entirely untrue claims that she died during delivery, from cardiac arrest, post-childbirth complications, an underlying illness, stress or while pregnant

He cleared the air about the cause of her demise and appealed to the public to stop attaching unverified causes to her passing

A bereaved husband issued a formal clarification over the circumstances that surrounded the death of his late wife, Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, after several conflicting versions began to circulate online.

Mrs GCFR had become a viral sensation online because of her pregnancy transformation photos.

The clarification was published through the Facebook page known as MRS GCFR, where tributes and memorial graphics for the late Purity had been shared, and it was signed by the husband himself, John Okoduwa GCFR.

Husband of Mrs GCFR breaks silence on wife's death. Photo credit: Mrs GCFR/Facebook.

Source: UGC

In the statement, he explained that the family had become aware of numerous stories that were being spread on social media about how his wife died, following her death on the 18th of September, 2026.

He noted that the rumours had gained attention in the days that followed her sudden absence from her platforms, where she had been widely followed.

Husband Addresses Growing Speculation After Sudden Loss

According to the address, the claims included suggestions that she died while giving birth, that she suffered a cardiac arrest, that complications developed after childbirth, that she lived with an undisclosed medical condition, that she died as a result of stress, and that she was pregnant at the time she passed, along with several other differing accounts.

He responded to those suggestions directly. He described all of the circulating narratives as entirely untrue.

He added that, at that moment, the family was not in a position to state with certainty what led to her death, even though she had already been laid to rest.

Grieving Husband Speaks on Wife's Death

For that reason, he appealed to members of the public to refrain from linking a definite cause to her passing based on guesswork, supposition or unverified reports, even when such reports were credited to individuals presented as family members or extended relatives.

He further explained that while the desire for answers among the public was understandable, certain questions did not yet have responses that could be responsibly provided.

He stated that what was known was that the family had lost a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister and a cherished individual far earlier than expected, and that this painful reality was what they were living with.

Reacting to the heartbreaking post, netizens stormed the comments section to share their pain.

Priscilla said:

"I am so sorry. May her soul rest in peace. And may God give y'all the strength you need ds difficult time."

Oluwabusayomi said:

"So it is true! Those twins."

Blessing Amarachi added:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace and may God comfort her family and loved ones."

See the post below:

Heartbroken man mourns his wife's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking post mourning the demise of his beloved wife who unfortunately passed on.

In a now-viral video shared via his official account, he posted as throwback video with his late wife and expressed sadness.

Source: Legit.ng