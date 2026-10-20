Mr Macaroni marked six years since the EndSARS protests by resharing a charged video of himself speaking to crowds at the 2020 demonstrations

The skit maker warned that Nigerians remain more divided than ever, citing insecurity, hunger, poverty, poor healthcare and rising corruption

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with emotional tributes to those killed during the protests on 20 October 2020

Six years after the streets of Lagos shook with the voices of young Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality, skit maker and activist has revisited that moment with a raw video from the 2020 EndSARS protests.

In the footage shared on Instagram on Tuesday, October, 20, 2026, Mr Macaroni is seen addressing protesters with urgency, asking repeatedly.

EndSARS at 6: Mr Macaroni takes to Instagram to share video from event. Photo credit@mrmacaroni

Source: Instagram

"Are you tired?" before declaring, "This is our country. We will fight for our rights." He urged the crowd not to relent until the government took notice, repeating the phrase "no going back" as a rallying cry.

Mr Macaroni's tribute to the 2020 protesters

Beyond the video itself, the activist's caption carried an even heavier message. He reflected on how little has changed since that defining October, pointing to what he described as worsening insecurity, hunger, poverty, inadequate healthcare, and entrenched corruption in Nigeria.

Most strikingly, he lamented that Nigerians have grown further apart rather than pulling together at a time when collective action matters most.

EndSARS at 6: Mr Macaroni sends a memo to Nigeria as he shares video of the past event. Photo credit@mrmacaroni

Source: Instagram

"6 Years Later! We are still dealing with Insecurity, hunger, poverty, lack of proper health care and the highest level of corruption and impunity. The saddest part is that we are even more divided as a people at a time when we should be most united," he wrote.

The skit maker also expressed hope that citizens would one day recognise and exercise the power they hold, rather than allowing, in his words, "a few selfish individuals destroy the success and prosperity of the majority of us."

Here is Mr Macaroni's Instagram post about the EndSARS protest that took place in 2020:

How fans reacted to Mr Macaroni's post

The post drew an outpouring of emotion from followers, many of whom used the anniversary to honour those killed during the demonstrations.

@obatino_lee wrote:

"The only celebrity that refuses to be brought. RIP to our fallen heroes 20-10-20 never to be forgotten"

@imxoxo.eth commented:

"Our mates in Europe & Asia are currently on the streets demanding good governance, we are comparing davido to wiz, under the same politicians' tweets begging for giveaways. God help Nigeria youths."

@demola_ajibade said:

"Na man you be, Always standing on the truth"

@_tossywrites echoed the caption directly:

"We are more divided as a people at a time when we should be more united."

@theabujabags_shoes wrote:

"And I shed a tear again. May their souls rest in peace."

@uncle_emeka1 added:

"You fought oh, just seems like we are even worse than before"

Mr Macaroni speaks about choice of religion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that skit maker Mr Macaroni opened up about his life and career in an interview with Biola Bayo on her podcast, Talk to B.

According to him, he has always known he would be successful, but he did not know how and when it would happen.

Source: Legit.ng