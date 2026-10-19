Actress Funke Akindele has reacted after veteran actor Jide Kosoko admitted that he gets scared whenever she contacts him to feature in her productions

Kosoko attributed his nervousness to Akindele’s pursuit of perfection, explaining that she can repeat a scene up to 20 times before accepting the result.

The filmmaker responded to a video of the interview shared on X on Monday, October 19, with laughing emojis

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has reacted after veteran actor Jide Kosoko opened up about why he gets nervous whenever she calls him for a role in one of her productions.

The veteran actor shared the confession during a recent appearance on the Africanist podcast, where he discussed Akindele’s demanding approach to filmmaking.

Jide Kosoko says he gets nervous whenever Funke Akindele calls him for a role in one of her productions. Photos: @princejidekosoko/@funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to the veteran actor, working with the box-office filmmaker comes with high expectations, as she is determined to get every scene right.

His comments offered a glimpse into what actors experience on Akindele’s sets, where even an apparently satisfactory take might not make the final cut.

Jide Kosoko explains why he gets scared

Kosoko explained that Akindele’s relentless pursuit of perfection is the reason he feels apprehensive whenever she reaches out to cast him.

He said the actress can insist on filming a single scene as many as 20 times if the result does not meet her expectations.

The veteran actor described how Akindele reviews each take, identifies what is not working, and requests another attempt until she is satisfied.

For an actor, such a process can mean repeating the same lines and movements several times, even when the scene initially appears complete.

His account highlights the level of detail and discipline that can go into producing films for audiences.

Funke Akindele responds to Jide Kosoko's comments

Following the interview, a video of Kosoko’s comments was shared on X on Monday, October 19.

Akindele reacted to the clip with laughing emojis, appearing to take the veteran actor’s humorous confession in good spirit.

Read Funke Akindele's response to Jide Kosoko's claims here:

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's comments on Jide Kosoko

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ksam655 stated:

"Na why we Dey chop am back to back without getting tired, kudos to you all for all those great job,Nollywood to the world"

@JudahSmith90757 noted:

"Guilty as Charged Na Why the movie dey always pay attention to Details Like in real life"

@dammy20_ shared:

"Mama, in case you dey find one darkskin guy for ur next movie my dm is open, anything for you ma"

Jide Kosoko says Funke Akindele can insist on filming a single scene as many as 20 times. Photo: @funkeakindelejenifa/IG.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele jokes about using young talents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele sparked reactions after joking about using and dumping young talents in a video she shared on September 28, 2026.

The Nollywood actress made the playful remark when Instagram influencer Tobe paid her a surprise visit to her Lagos home, telling him she wanted to feature him in a film before joking that she would dump him, while both laughed at the exchange.

The video resurfaced amid criticism Funke faced after missing skit maker Kamo State’s Lagos premiere on September 20, with some social media users accusing her of using young creatives for her projects without reciprocating their support, prompting her to respond to the viral post with laughing emojis.

Source: Legit.ng