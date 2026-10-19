Sarkodie recalled bumping into billionaire Tony Elumelu at a suit shop in London, where the conversation took an unexpected turn

The Ghanaian rapper said the amount Elumelu disclosed investing in a Nigerian artiste left him stunned, though he kept the figure confidential

Sarkodie used the encounter to highlight a striking gap between how Nigerian and Ghanaian business elites support local music talent

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has sparked conversation after opening up about a candid encounter with Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu that shed light on just how deeply Nigeria's business class invests in its music industry.

Speaking on the When We Sit podcast on October 19, 2026, the Azonto crooner described crossing paths with Elumelu inside a suit shop in London.

Sarkodie’s comment on Tony Elumelu’s spending on Nigerian stars gets attention. Credit: @tonyelumelu, @sakordie

Source: Instagram

The two exchanged pleasantries, with Elumelu recalling that he had previously booked Sarkodie for an end-of-year party.

The conversation quickly turned to Nigerian music, with Elumelu revealing that he had poured a significant sum of money into backing a specific Nigerian artiste he believes has the potential to elevate Nigeria's music on the global stage.

Sarkodie declined to name either the artiste or the exact figure, saying the details were shared in confidence. However, his reaction to the amount spoke volumes — he described it as shocking, even by the standards of a seasoned industry player.

Ghana vs Nigeria: The Investment Gap

The rapper did not hold back when drawing comparisons between the two countries' entertainment ecosystems. According to Sarkodie, Nigerian billionaires routinely take financial risks on local talent, viewing such investments as both a cultural and business opportunity. In contrast, he said Ghanaian artistes largely build their careers without similar backing from wealthy compatriots.

"What Ghanaian artists do is organic. I give a business plan, even with that it is hard to get some people to come in. But in Nigeria, I think they take a lot of risk, most of the rich people with money, take a lot of risk to put their people on. If I breakdown what it takes to do the O2 Arena, you will freak out, but then we still have to do it," he said.

On Elumelu's investment in the unnamed artiste, Sarkodie recounted the billionaire's reasoning: "I just had to support him, I think he has the talent, he can take Nigeria to global level as he knows doing that will also helps his business."

When the interviewer pressed him on the amount, Sarkodie simply replied, "It is confidential between us."

Sarkodie’s comment on Tony Elumelu’s spending on Nigerian stars gets attention. Credit: @tonyelumelu

Source: UGC

Sarkodie's Call to Ghanaian Executives

Beyond the Elumelu anecdote, Sarkodie used the platform to directly challenge Ghana's business community to step up.

He urged wealthy Ghanaians to channel funds into the arts the same way their Nigerian counterparts do, arguing that such investment benefits both the artiste and the investor's commercial interests in the long run.

Watch the full podcast interview here:

Sarkodie talks about Yvonne Nelson beef

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie finally addressed his reply to Yvonne Nelson's claims against him in her memoir.

Sarkodie released a song, Try Me, to tell his side of the story, especially his role in terminating his baby with Yvonne Nelson.

The rapper says he never intended for the diss song to go public.

Source: Legit.ng