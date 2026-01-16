Nigeria imported about 1.31 billion litres of petrol in December 2025, according to NMDPRA data

Nigeria imported approximately 1.31 billion litres of petrol in December 2025, despite a significant increase in supply from the Dangote refinery, according to the latest fact sheet from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

According to figures published by the petroleum regulator, total petrol supply in December stood at roughly 2.3 billion litres, driven by both imports and local refining amid higher demand during the festive season.

The data showed that petrol imports accounted for about 42.2 million litres per day, translating to 1.31 billion litres for the month. In comparison, the Dangote refinery supplied an average of 32 million litres per day, amounting to about 992 million litres.

This marked an improvement in domestic supply compared to November 2025, when the Dangote refinery produced 585 million litres, while imports were significantly higher at 1.57 billion litres.

In November, daily petrol supply averaged 71.5 million litres, with imports contributing 52.1 million litres per day.

The regulator attributed the rise in total supply in December to seasonal demand during the Yuletide, noting that national consumption increased compared to previous months.

Despite the growing contribution from local refining, the NMDPRA noted that fuel imports remained necessary due to supply gaps recorded in September and October 2025, when domestic output fell below national demand.

During that period, Dangote supplied about 17.6 million litres per day, while imports stood at 22.1 million litres per day.

Importation undermines local refining, Nigeria’s economy

Reacting to continued petrol importation, President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, accused the former NMDPRA chief executive, Farouk Ahmed, of issuing what he described as excessive import licences even when local storage facilities were full.

He argued that unchecked importation was undermining local refining capacity and the country’s economy.

In December, Dangote Refinery launched a price war by reducing its petrol gantry price, leading to a drop in pump prices to about N739 per litre, a move aimed at easing costs for consumers and discouraging fuel imports during the festive period.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Dangote Refinery, David Bird, disclosed that the refinery has commenced 24-hour loading operations, including night-time evacuations, to sustain daily petrol supply above 50 million litres nationwide.

He said the shift to round-the-clock operations was necessary to meet market demand and improve turnaround time, adding that the refinery has consistently met daily supply targets despite ongoing capacity ramp-up.

Industry data also showed that the landing cost of imported petrol remained higher than Dangote’s ex-depot price of N699 per litre, making it difficult for importers to compete on price.

Reports by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria indicated that landing costs fluctuated between N750 and N780 per litre, further intensifying competition in the downstream market.

Petrol supply rises to 74.2 million litres per day

Legit.ng earlier reported that the average daily petrol supply rose to 74.2 million litres in December 2025, due to an increase in the output of domestic refineries.

National petrol stock sufficiency increased to more than 29 days, as Dangote refinery output jumped to over 32 million litres of petrol per day.

The downstream regulator stated that state-owned refineries remained shut, leaving supply largely to private refining and importation.

